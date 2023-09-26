Asian Games 2023, India in Bridge full schedule: Dates, squad, men’s and women’s teams

When the sport was introduced at the Jakarta Asian Games, five years ago, India clinched a gold (men’s pair) and two bronze medals (men’s team and mixed team) in Bridge.

India will be aiming for an encore of that, with an 18-member squad, which will take part in three categories - Open, Women’s and Mixed.

The same squad will also represent India in the World Bridge Team Championships, which will happen before the Asian Games.

At the Hangzhou, the Bridge events will be held in Hangzhou Qi-Yuan Chess Hall from September 27 to October 6, with the athletes competing for three gold medals.

Asian Games 2023: Bridge Schedule September 27: Men’s, women’s and mixed teams - Round Robin Stages September 28: Men’s, women’s and mixed teams - Round Robin Stages September 29: Men’s, women’s and mixed teams - Round Robin Stages September 30: Men’s, women’s and mixed teams - Round Robin Stages October 1: Men’s, women’s and mixed teams - Round Robin Stages October 2: Men’s, women’s and mixed teams - Round Robin Stages October 3: Men’s, women’s and mixed teams - Semifinals October 4: Men’s, women’s and mixed teams - Semifinals October 5: Men’s, women’s and mixed teams - Finals October 6: Men’s, women’s and mixed teams - Finals Venue: Hangzhou Qi-Yuan (Zhili) Chess Hall