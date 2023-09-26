MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023, India in Bridge full schedule: Dates, squad, men’s and women’s teams

After making a big splash in the 2018 Asian Games, when the sport debuted in the competition, India’s bridge team will look to improve its spoils this time out in Hangzhou.

Published : Sep 26, 2023 13:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gold medallists India’s Pranab Bardhan (L) and Shibhnath Sarkar hold their national flags during the awards ceremony for the men’s pairs bridge event at the 18th Asian Games.
Gold medallists India’s Pranab Bardhan (L) and Shibhnath Sarkar hold their national flags during the awards ceremony for the men’s pairs bridge event at the 18th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: GOH CHAI HIN/AFP
infoIcon

Gold medallists India's Pranab Bardhan (L) and Shibhnath Sarkar hold their national flags during the awards ceremony for the men's pairs bridge event at the 18th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: GOH CHAI HIN/AFP

When the sport was introduced at the Jakarta Asian Games, five years ago, India clinched a gold (men’s pair) and two bronze medals (men’s team and mixed team) in Bridge.

India will be aiming for an encore of that, with an 18-member squad, which will take part in three categories - Open, Women’s and Mixed.

INDIA AT THE ASIAN-GAMES-2023 | OVERALL MEDALS TALLY - SEPTEMBER 26

The same squad will also represent India in the World Bridge Team Championships, which will happen before the Asian Games.

At the Hangzhou, the Bridge events will be held in Hangzhou Qi-Yuan Chess Hall from September 27 to October 6, with the athletes competing for three gold medals.

Asian Games 2023: Bridge Schedule
September 27:
Men’s, women’s and mixed teams - Round Robin Stages
September 28:
Men’s, women’s and mixed teams - Round Robin Stages
September 29:
Men’s, women’s and mixed teams - Round Robin Stages
September 30:
Men’s, women’s and mixed teams - Round Robin Stages
October 1:
Men’s, women’s and mixed teams - Round Robin Stages
October 2:
Men’s, women’s and mixed teams - Round Robin Stages
October 3:
Men’s, women’s and mixed teams - Semifinals
October 4:
Men’s, women’s and mixed teams - Semifinals
October 5:
Men’s, women’s and mixed teams - Finals
October 6:
Men’s, women’s and mixed teams - Finals
Venue: Hangzhou Qi-Yuan (Zhili) Chess Hall
Bridge Squad
Open: Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khar
Women’s: Asha Sharma, Puja Batra, Alka Kshirsagar, Bharti Dey, Kalpana Gurjar, Vidya Patel
Mixed: Kiran Nadar, B Satyanarayana, Himani Khandelwal, Rajeev Khandelwal, Marianne Karmarkar, Sandeep Karmarkar

