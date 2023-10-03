Asian Games 2023, India in Wrestling full schedule: Dates, squad, men’s and women’s teams

India will begin its campaign in wreslting at the Hangzhou Asian Games on October 4.
India has a 18-member squad for the sport, which will be headlined by Tokyo Olympics medallist Bajrang Punia, who will be competing in the men’s 65 kg category.
India has won a total 59 medals in the continental competition, including 11 gold medals, one of which was won by Bajrang in the 2018 games.
At the Hangzhou Asian Games, the wrestling events will be held in Lin’an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre from October 4 to October 7, with the athletes competing for 18 gold medals.
Here is the schedule for the Indian wrestlers at Hangzhou.
Everyday begins with weigh-in at 4:30 AM, with qualification repechages at 7:30 AM and bronze and gold medal matches at 2:30 PM
Wrestling Squad
