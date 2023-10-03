Asian Games 2023, India in Wrestling full schedule: Dates, squad, men’s and women’s teams

India will begin its campaign in wreslting at the Hangzhou Asian Games on October 4.

India has a 18-member squad for the sport, which will be headlined by Tokyo Olympics medallist Bajrang Punia, who will be competing in the men’s 65 kg category.

India has won a total 59 medals in the continental competition, including 11 gold medals, one of which was won by Bajrang in the 2018 games.

At the Hangzhou Asian Games, the wrestling events will be held in Lin’an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre from October 4 to October 7, with the athletes competing for 18 gold medals.

Here is the schedule for the Indian wrestlers at Hangzhou.

Asian Games 2022 Weightlifting Schedule October 4: Men’s Greco-Roman - 60, 67, 77 and 87 kg October 5 Men’s Greco-Roman - 97 and 130 kg Women’s freestyle - 50, 53 and 57 kg October 6 Women’s freestyle - 62, 68 and 76 kg Men’s freestyle - 57 and 65 kg October 7 Men’s freestyle - 74, 86, 97 and 125 kg Everyday begins with weigh-in at 4:30 AM, with qualification repechages at 7:30 AM and bronze and gold medal matches at 2:30 PM Venue: Lin’an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre Hangzhou Gymnasium