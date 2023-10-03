MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023, India in Wrestling full schedule: Dates, squad, men’s and women’s teams

India has a four-member squad for sport, which will be headlined by Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, who will be competing in the women’s 49 kg category.

Published : Oct 03, 2023 14:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bajrang Punia after winning the final of men’s freestyle wrestling (65kg) in the 2018 Asian Games.
Bajrang Punia after winning the final of men’s freestyle wrestling (65kg) in the 2018 Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Bajrang Punia after winning the final of men’s freestyle wrestling (65kg) in the 2018 Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI

India will begin its campaign in wreslting at the Hangzhou Asian Games on October 4.

India has a 18-member squad for the sport, which will be headlined by Tokyo Olympics medallist Bajrang Punia, who will be competing in the men’s 65 kg category.

India has won a total 59 medals in the continental competition, including 11 gold medals, one of which was won by Bajrang in the 2018 games.

At the Hangzhou Asian Games, the wrestling events will be held in Lin’an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre from October 4 to October 7, with the athletes competing for 18 gold medals.

Here is the schedule for the Indian wrestlers at Hangzhou.

Asian Games 2022 Weightlifting Schedule
October 4:
Men’s Greco-Roman - 60, 67, 77 and 87 kg
October 5
Men’s Greco-Roman - 97 and 130 kg
Women’s freestyle - 50, 53 and 57 kg
October 6
Women’s freestyle - 62, 68 and 76 kg
Men’s freestyle - 57 and 65 kg
October 7
Men’s freestyle - 74, 86, 97 and 125 kg
Everyday begins with weigh-in at 4:30 AM, with qualification repechages at 7:30 AM and bronze and gold medal matches at 2:30 PM
Venue: Lin’an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre Hangzhou Gymnasium
Wrestling Squad
Greco-Roman
Gyanender - 60kg, Neeraj - 67kg, Vikash - 77kg, Sunil Kumar - 87kg, Narinder Cheema - 97kg, Naveen - 130kg
Women’s freestyle
Pooja Gehlot - 50kg, Antim Panghal - 53kg, Mansi Ahlawat - 57kg, Sonam Malik - 62kg, Radhika - 68kg, Kiran - 76kg
Men’s freestyle
Aman Sehrawat - 57kg, Bajrang Punia - 65kg, Yash - 74kg, Deepak Punia - 86kg, Vicky - 97kg, Sumit - 125kg

Related Topics

Asian Games 2022 /

Wrestling /

Bajrang Punia /

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Antim Panghal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023, India in Wrestling full schedule: Dates, squad, men’s and women’s teams
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian Wrestling squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, India’s performance before Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  3. With two events remaining, here’s what Tejaswin Shankar needs to do to win Asian Games Decathlon gold
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates, Hangzhou 2022 October 3 medals tally: Indian women’s kabaddi team lead vs South Korea; India wins bronze in canoe sprint, boxing; Lovlina enters gold medal match, wins Paris Olympics quota
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs South Korea Kabaddi LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: IND inflicts third all-out on KOR, leads 32-9 at halftime
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023, India in Wrestling full schedule: Dates, squad, men’s and women’s teams
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian Wrestling squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, India’s performance before Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs South Korea Kabaddi LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: IND inflicts third all-out on KOR, leads 32-9 at halftime
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games: Lovlina advances into women’s boxing 75kg final, qualifies for Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Chinese athlete Yanni Wu apologises to Jyothi Yarraji over false start drama 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023, India in Wrestling full schedule: Dates, squad, men’s and women’s teams
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian Wrestling squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, India’s performance before Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  3. With two events remaining, here’s what Tejaswin Shankar needs to do to win Asian Games Decathlon gold
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates, Hangzhou 2022 October 3 medals tally: Indian women’s kabaddi team lead vs South Korea; India wins bronze in canoe sprint, boxing; Lovlina enters gold medal match, wins Paris Olympics quota
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs South Korea Kabaddi LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: IND inflicts third all-out on KOR, leads 32-9 at halftime
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment