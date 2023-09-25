MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023, Judo full schedule: Dates, Timings, India Squad

The event will start from September 24 at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium and will get concluded on September 27.

Published : Sep 25, 2023 18:23 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The sport has been in the Asiad since 1986, and India has won five medals, all bronze, in it so far. 
The sport has been in the Asiad since 1986, and India has won five medals, all bronze, in it so far.
infoIcon

The sport has been in the Asiad since 1986, and India has won five medals, all bronze, in it so far.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Indian Judo team is all set to participate at the 2022 Asian Games to be held between September 23 and October 8, in Hangzhou, China.

The event will start from September 24 at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium and will conclude on September 27.

The sport has been in the Asiad since 1986, and India has won five medals, all bronze, in it so far.

Asian Games 2023: Judo schedule
September 24, 7:30 AM to 12:30 AM IST - W -48kg, W -52kg, M -60kg, M -66kg; Preliminary, Repechage, Semi-final
September 24, 1:30 AM to 6:30 AM IST - W -48kg, W -52kg, M -60kg, M -66kg; Final & Victory Ceremony
September 25, 7:30 AM to 12:30 AM IST - W -57kg, W -63kg, W -70kg, M -73kg, M -81 kg; Preliminary, Repechage, Semi-final
September 25, 1:30 AM to 6:30 AM IST - W -57kg, W -63kg, W -70kg, M -73kg, M -81 kg; Final & Victory Ceremony
September 26, 7:30 AM to 12:30 AM IST - W -78kg, W +78kg, M -90kg, M -100kg, M +100kg; Preliminary, Repechage, Semi-final
September 26, 1:30 AM to 6:30 AM IST - W -78kg, W +78kg, M -90kg, M -100kg, M +100kg; Final & Victory Ceremony
September 27, 7:30 AM to 12:30 AM IST - Mixed Team; Preliminary, Repechage, Semi-final
September 27, 1:30 AM to 6:30 AM IST - Mixed Team; Final & Victory Ceremony
Venue - Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium
India Judo squad
Men: Avtar Singh (-100 kg)
Women: Garima Choudhary (-70kg), Indubala Devi Maibam (-78kg), Tulika Maan (+78kg)

