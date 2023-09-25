Asian Games 2023, Judo full schedule: Dates, Timings, India Squad

The Indian Judo team is all set to participate at the 2022 Asian Games to be held between September 23 and October 8, in Hangzhou, China.

The event will start from September 24 at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium and will conclude on September 27.

The sport has been in the Asiad since 1986, and India has won five medals, all bronze, in it so far.

Asian Games 2023: Judo schedule September 24, 7:30 AM to 12:30 AM IST - W -48kg, W -52kg, M -60kg, M -66kg; Preliminary, Repechage, Semi-final September 24, 1:30 AM to 6:30 AM IST - W -48kg, W -52kg, M -60kg, M -66kg; Final & Victory Ceremony September 25, 7:30 AM to 12:30 AM IST - W -57kg, W -63kg, W -70kg, M -73kg, M -81 kg; Preliminary, Repechage, Semi-final September 25, 1:30 AM to 6:30 AM IST - W -57kg, W -63kg, W -70kg, M -73kg, M -81 kg; Final & Victory Ceremony September 26, 7:30 AM to 12:30 AM IST - W -78kg, W +78kg, M -90kg, M -100kg, M +100kg; Preliminary, Repechage, Semi-final September 26, 1:30 AM to 6:30 AM IST - W -78kg, W +78kg, M -90kg, M -100kg, M +100kg; Final & Victory Ceremony September 27, 7:30 AM to 12:30 AM IST - Mixed Team; Preliminary, Repechage, Semi-final September 27, 1:30 AM to 6:30 AM IST - Mixed Team; Final & Victory Ceremony Venue - Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium