The Indian Judo team is all set to participate at the 2022 Asian Games to be held between September 23 and October 8, in Hangzhou, China.
The event will start from September 24 at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium and will conclude on September 27.
The sport has been in the Asiad since 1986, and India has won five medals, all bronze, in it so far.
Asian Games 2023: Judo schedule
September 24, 7:30 AM to 12:30 AM IST - W -48kg, W -52kg, M -60kg, M -66kg; Preliminary, Repechage, Semi-final
September 24, 1:30 AM to 6:30 AM IST - W -48kg, W -52kg, M -60kg, M -66kg; Final & Victory Ceremony
September 25, 7:30 AM to 12:30 AM IST - W -57kg, W -63kg, W -70kg, M -73kg, M -81 kg; Preliminary, Repechage, Semi-final
September 25, 1:30 AM to 6:30 AM IST - W -57kg, W -63kg, W -70kg, M -73kg, M -81 kg; Final & Victory Ceremony
September 26, 7:30 AM to 12:30 AM IST - W -78kg, W +78kg, M -90kg, M -100kg, M +100kg; Preliminary, Repechage, Semi-final
September 26, 1:30 AM to 6:30 AM IST - W -78kg, W +78kg, M -90kg, M -100kg, M +100kg; Final & Victory Ceremony
September 27, 7:30 AM to 12:30 AM IST - Mixed Team; Preliminary, Repechage, Semi-final
September 27, 1:30 AM to 6:30 AM IST - Mixed Team; Final & Victory Ceremony
Venue - Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium
India Judo squad
Men: Avtar Singh (-100 kg)
Women: Garima Choudhary (-70kg), Indubala Devi Maibam (-78kg), Tulika Maan (+78kg)
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023, Judo full schedule: Dates, Timings, India Squad
- Asian Games 2023, September 25 LIVE updates: India wins maiden cricket gold; Indian shooting team clinches gold with World Record score in 10m air rifle
- Indian team wins gold in World Railways championship
- Homophobic chants by PSG fans again overshadow French football’s biggest game
- India Cycling squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, Indian performance before Hangzhou
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE