MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

India vs Japan, LIVE Score Volleyball Asian Games: IND looks solid in third set after JPN wins first two sets vs IND; Top 6 classification round - Hangzhou 2022 updates

Asian Games 2023: Catch the highlights, score and updates from the India vs Chinese Taipei volleyball Top 12 cross match.

Updated : Sep 24, 2023 13:03 IST

Team Sportstar
India vs Japan, LIVE Score Volleyball Asian Games: IND plays JPN in top 6 classification round - Hangzhou 2022 updates
India vs Japan, LIVE Score Volleyball Asian Games: IND plays JPN in top 6 classification round - Hangzhou 2022 updates | Photo Credit: Aashin Prasad/Sportstar
lightbox-info

India vs Japan, LIVE Score Volleyball Asian Games: IND plays JPN in top 6 classification round - Hangzhou 2022 updates | Photo Credit: Aashin Prasad/Sportstar

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the India vs Japan Asian Games 2023 Top 6 classification match played at the CXC Gymnasium in Hangzhou on Sunday.

  • September 24, 2023 12:48
    IND 16-21 JPN

    The inability to create and hold pressure against experienced Japan is proving to be costly for team India. Japan once again inches closer to a set win.

  • September 24, 2023 12:46
    IND 14-17 JPN

    India looks better after the time out as it manages to take a few points back. However, Japan still leads by four points.

  • September 24, 2023 12:45
    TIME OUT

    Japan looks no match for India as it extends its lead to four points before India takes time out.


  • September 24, 2023 12:43
    IND 9-11 JPN

    Both sides trade blows, but India manages to cut short the lead by a point. Japan still leads by two points.

  • September 24, 2023 12:41
    IND 5-8 JPN

    India started to lose the plot once again. After an attacking start, the Indians are giving it away to Japan as it comes in the lead once again.

  • September 24, 2023 12:39
    IND 5-5 JPN

    Amit with a point in attack in spike before Japan took three points to get in the lead. Five all at the moment.

  • September 24, 2023 12:38
    IND 4-2 JPN

    There comes a morale-boosting phase for India as it takes four consecutive points to get in lead.

  • September 24, 2023 12:36
    IND 0-2 JPN

    Japan starts with the way it ended the last set. Two points straight away.

  • September 24, 2023 12:35
    Second set

    The second set starts now. India will need to step up its game otherwise it’ll be too late too little for the team in rise.

  • September 24, 2023 12:33
    IND 16-25 JPN; India loses first set

    India delays the inevitable, only by a point but Japan finally wins the first set comprehensively 25-16.

  • September 24, 2023 12:32
    IND 15-24 JPN

    Guru Prasanth makes an error followed by a miscalculated spike attempt as Japan gets the set-point.

  • September 24, 2023 12:31
    IND 15-22 JPN

    Erin Varghese spikes for India. 15-22 now.

  • September 24, 2023 12:30
    TIME OUT

    India takes the time out now.

  • September 24, 2023 12:30
    IND 14-22 JPN

    Shameemudheen errors in attack and the lead continues to grow larger.

  • September 24, 2023 12:29
    TIME OUT

    A Time out taken by Japan to slow down the game. They are cruising at the moment.

  • September 24, 2023 12:28
    IND 14-21 JPN

    Erin Varghese gets the next two points for India but Japan took as many points in this duration to inch closer to the set win.

  • September 24, 2023 12:26
    IND 12-19 JPN

    Shameemudheen gets a block point for India before Asano Kento concedes a point via service error. Two back-to-back points for India.

  • September 24, 2023 12:24
    IND 10-19 JPN

    The streak continues as India takes a point only after Japan made an error in serve. They took three points before leading by nine points.

  • September 24, 2023 12:21
    IND 9-16 JPN

    India is relying on Japan’s error to get points here. A service error this time fetches a point to India.

  • September 24, 2023 12:20
    IND 8-16 JPN

    Make it an eight-point lead for Japan as team India makes an error in the defence. 8-16 at the moment.

  • September 24, 2023 12:18
    IND 8-15 JPN

    India is succumbing under pressure. Japan with another four consecutive points before Akihiro Fukatso makes an error in serve.

  • September 24, 2023 12:17
    IND 7-11 JPN

    Finally a point for India in the attack. Guru Prasanth spiked for India to break the streak.

  • September 24, 2023 12:15
    IND 6-11 JPN

    Japan is flying away, extending their lead to five points. Four back-to-back points for the No. one Asian team.

  • September 24, 2023 12:14
    IND 6-7 JPN

    Amit and Muthusamy got two points back for India after Japan extended its lead to three points. A one-point game for Japan at the moment.

  • September 24, 2023 12:11
    IND 4-5 JPN

    Vinit Kumar is the spiker to get India a point before Muthusamy Appavu digs an error in defence.

  • September 24, 2023 12:10
    IND 3-4 JPN

    Ashwal Rai is the busy man in the court as he makes a couple of mistakes before taking a point back with a timely spike.

  • September 24, 2023 12:09
    IND 2-2 JPN

    Japan gets the serve, Amit’s spike gives India its second point to restore parity.

  • September 24, 2023 12:08
    IND 1-2 JPN

    Muthusamy Appavu on the serve for India, he makes a mistake in the rebound as Japan takes its lead back.

  • September 24, 2023 12:06
    IND 1-1 JPN

    Namba Takahiro makes an error in serve as India gets its first point in this set.

  • September 24, 2023 12:05
    IND 0-1 JPN

    Namba Takahiro serves for Japan, and Amit makes an error in the attack to gift a point to Japan.

  • September 24, 2023 12:01
    All set

    We are moments away from the live action.

  • September 24, 2023 11:45
    SS Special | India at Asian Games 2023

    India at the Asian Games: Football's mess; medal hopes and an eye on 2024 Paris Olympics

    Listen to this episode from Sportstar Podcast on Spotify. Aashin Prasad joins Santadeep Dey and Nihit Sachdeva on this episode of Sportstar Podcast to discuss what to expect from India's Asian Games campaign. #AsianGames #IndianSports #SportsPodcast

  • September 24, 2023 11:40
    Asian Games 2023 | India’s men’s volleyball team performance

    Beat Cambodia 3-0

    Beat South Korea 3-2

    Beat Chinese Taipei 3-0

  • September 24, 2023 11:37
    What happened in the last match?

    India rides on ‘tsunami’ of morale boost, reaches volleyball top 6 round in Asian Games 2023

    Enjoying the high of defeating South Korea in Pool C, India eclipsed another higher-ranked team, Chinese Taipei, in the top 12 cross stage, to stay in contention for a medal.

  • September 24, 2023 11:32
    When and where can I watch the India vs Japan men’s volleyball match LIVE?

    India will take on Japan in the men’s volleyball top 6 classification match on September 24 at 12 PM IST.

    The match would be streamed LIVE on the SonyLiv app/website and broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

  • September 24, 2023 11:25
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the India vs Japan Asian Games 2023 Top 6 classification match. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates as it unfolds in Hangzhou.

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Japan, LIVE Score Volleyball Asian Games: IND looks solid in third set after JPN wins first two sets vs IND; Top 6 classification round - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS live score 2nd ODI: Australia wins toss, opts to bowl; Smith to lead, Cummins out
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Thailand women’s football LIVE score, Asian Games updates: Lineups OUT! Streaming info; Kick-off at 1:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Australia wins toss, elects to bowl; Prasidh replaces Bumrah in India Playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023, September 24 Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: India wins three silver, two bronze medals; men’s volleyball team trails Japan 16-25, 18-25 in quarterfinals; Sharath Kamal leads men’s TT team to quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. India vs Thailand women’s football LIVE score, Asian Games updates: Lineups OUT! Streaming info; Kick-off at 1:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Japan, LIVE Score Volleyball Asian Games: IND looks solid in third set after JPN wins first two sets vs IND; Top 6 classification round - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Ramita wins bronze in women’s 10m air rifle
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: India wins silver in rowing men’s eight event
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram win bronze in rowing men’s pair
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Japan, LIVE Score Volleyball Asian Games: IND looks solid in third set after JPN wins first two sets vs IND; Top 6 classification round - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS live score 2nd ODI: Australia wins toss, opts to bowl; Smith to lead, Cummins out
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Thailand women’s football LIVE score, Asian Games updates: Lineups OUT! Streaming info; Kick-off at 1:30pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Australia wins toss, elects to bowl; Prasidh replaces Bumrah in India Playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023, September 24 Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: India wins three silver, two bronze medals; men’s volleyball team trails Japan 16-25, 18-25 in quarterfinals; Sharath Kamal leads men’s TT team to quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment