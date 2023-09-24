India vs Japan, LIVE Score Volleyball Asian Games: IND looks solid in third set after JPN wins first two sets vs IND; Top 6 classification round - Hangzhou 2022 updates

Key Updates
- September 24, 2023 12:48IND 16-21 JPN
The inability to create and hold pressure against experienced Japan is proving to be costly for team India. Japan once again inches closer to a set win.
- September 24, 2023 12:46IND 14-17 JPN
India looks better after the time out as it manages to take a few points back. However, Japan still leads by four points.
- September 24, 2023 12:45TIME OUT
Japan looks no match for India as it extends its lead to four points before India takes time out.
- September 24, 2023 12:43IND 9-11 JPN
Both sides trade blows, but India manages to cut short the lead by a point. Japan still leads by two points.
- September 24, 2023 12:41IND 5-8 JPN
India started to lose the plot once again. After an attacking start, the Indians are giving it away to Japan as it comes in the lead once again.
- September 24, 2023 12:39IND 5-5 JPN
Amit with a point in attack in spike before Japan took three points to get in the lead. Five all at the moment.
- September 24, 2023 12:38IND 4-2 JPN
There comes a morale-boosting phase for India as it takes four consecutive points to get in lead.
- September 24, 2023 12:36IND 0-2 JPN
Japan starts with the way it ended the last set. Two points straight away.
- September 24, 2023 12:35Second set
The second set starts now. India will need to step up its game otherwise it’ll be too late too little for the team in rise.
- September 24, 2023 12:33IND 16-25 JPN; India loses first set
India delays the inevitable, only by a point but Japan finally wins the first set comprehensively 25-16.
- September 24, 2023 12:32IND 15-24 JPN
Guru Prasanth makes an error followed by a miscalculated spike attempt as Japan gets the set-point.
- September 24, 2023 12:31IND 15-22 JPN
Erin Varghese spikes for India. 15-22 now.
- September 24, 2023 12:30TIME OUT
India takes the time out now.
- September 24, 2023 12:30IND 14-22 JPN
Shameemudheen errors in attack and the lead continues to grow larger.
- September 24, 2023 12:29TIME OUT
A Time out taken by Japan to slow down the game. They are cruising at the moment.
- September 24, 2023 12:28IND 14-21 JPN
Erin Varghese gets the next two points for India but Japan took as many points in this duration to inch closer to the set win.
- September 24, 2023 12:26IND 12-19 JPN
Shameemudheen gets a block point for India before Asano Kento concedes a point via service error. Two back-to-back points for India.
- September 24, 2023 12:24IND 10-19 JPN
The streak continues as India takes a point only after Japan made an error in serve. They took three points before leading by nine points.
- September 24, 2023 12:21IND 9-16 JPN
India is relying on Japan’s error to get points here. A service error this time fetches a point to India.
- September 24, 2023 12:20IND 8-16 JPN
Make it an eight-point lead for Japan as team India makes an error in the defence. 8-16 at the moment.
- September 24, 2023 12:18IND 8-15 JPN
India is succumbing under pressure. Japan with another four consecutive points before Akihiro Fukatso makes an error in serve.
- September 24, 2023 12:17IND 7-11 JPN
Finally a point for India in the attack. Guru Prasanth spiked for India to break the streak.
- September 24, 2023 12:15IND 6-11 JPN
Japan is flying away, extending their lead to five points. Four back-to-back points for the No. one Asian team.
- September 24, 2023 12:14IND 6-7 JPN
Amit and Muthusamy got two points back for India after Japan extended its lead to three points. A one-point game for Japan at the moment.
- September 24, 2023 12:11IND 4-5 JPN
Vinit Kumar is the spiker to get India a point before Muthusamy Appavu digs an error in defence.
- September 24, 2023 12:10IND 3-4 JPN
Ashwal Rai is the busy man in the court as he makes a couple of mistakes before taking a point back with a timely spike.
- September 24, 2023 12:09IND 2-2 JPN
Japan gets the serve, Amit’s spike gives India its second point to restore parity.
- September 24, 2023 12:08IND 1-2 JPN
Muthusamy Appavu on the serve for India, he makes a mistake in the rebound as Japan takes its lead back.
- September 24, 2023 12:06IND 1-1 JPN
Namba Takahiro makes an error in serve as India gets its first point in this set.
- September 24, 2023 12:05IND 0-1 JPN
Namba Takahiro serves for Japan, and Amit makes an error in the attack to gift a point to Japan.
- September 24, 2023 12:01All set
We are moments away from the live action.
- September 24, 2023 11:45SS Special | India at Asian Games 2023
India at the Asian Games: Football's mess; medal hopes and an eye on 2024 Paris Olympics
Listen to this episode from Sportstar Podcast on Spotify. Aashin Prasad joins Santadeep Dey and Nihit Sachdeva on this episode of Sportstar Podcast to discuss what to expect from India's Asian Games campaign. #AsianGames #IndianSports #SportsPodcast
- September 24, 2023 11:40Asian Games 2023 | India’s men’s volleyball team performance
Beat Cambodia 3-0
Beat South Korea 3-2
Beat Chinese Taipei 3-0
- September 24, 2023 11:37What happened in the last match?
- September 24, 2023 11:32When and where can I watch the India vs Japan men’s volleyball match LIVE?
India will take on Japan in the men’s volleyball top 6 classification match on September 24 at 12 PM IST.
The match would be streamed LIVE on the SonyLiv app/website and broadcast on Sony Sports Network.
- September 24, 2023 11:25Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the India vs Japan Asian Games 2023 Top 6 classification match. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates as it unfolds in Hangzhou.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Japan, LIVE Score Volleyball Asian Games: IND looks solid in third set after JPN wins first two sets vs IND; Top 6 classification round - Hangzhou 2022 updates
- IND vs AUS live score 2nd ODI: Australia wins toss, opts to bowl; Smith to lead, Cummins out
- India vs Thailand women’s football LIVE score, Asian Games updates: Lineups OUT! Streaming info; Kick-off at 1:30pm IST
- IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Australia wins toss, elects to bowl; Prasidh replaces Bumrah in India Playing XI
- Asian Games 2023, September 24 Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: India wins three silver, two bronze medals; men’s volleyball team trails Japan 16-25, 18-25 in quarterfinals; Sharath Kamal leads men’s TT team to quarterfinals
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE