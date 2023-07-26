MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian men’s, women’s football teams to participate in 2022 Asian Games after Sports Ministry exemption

The Indian football teams will now play in the Asian Games for the first time since 2014 after the same criteria had ruled it out of the 2018 Games in Jakarta.

Published : Jul 26, 2023 17:50 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India football team celebrating, after winning the SAFF Championship 2023 football, beat Kuwait in Finals, in Bengaluru on July 04, 2023. Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
India football team celebrating, after winning the SAFF Championship 2023 football, beat Kuwait in Finals, in Bengaluru on July 04, 2023. Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

India football team celebrating, after winning the SAFF Championship 2023 football, beat Kuwait in Finals, in Bengaluru on July 04, 2023. Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The Indian men’s and women’s football are set to take their place in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in September after the Sports Ministry granted an exemption despite the teams not meeting the criteria of being ranked among the top eight teams in the continent.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) had made an appeal to the Sports Ministry to allow the men’s and women’s team, ranked 18th and 11th, to participate in the Asian Games on the back of their impressive showing in recent months.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted, “Our national football teams, both Men’s and Women’s, are set to participate in the upcoming Asian Games.

READ | Aiming for more at Asian Games: IOA at crossroads to send more teams to Hangzhou 2022

“The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, has decided to relax the rules to facilitate participation of both the teams, which were not qualifying as per the existing criterion.”

The men’s team won the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Cup in back-to-back months with some impressive performances. The women’s team won their first round of Olympic qualifiers in April by beating Kyrgyzstan over two legs.

The national men’s team head coach Igor Stimac, who will coach the team at the Asian Games, had also urged for the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sports minister Anurag Thakur to allow the team to compete.

The Indian team will now play in the Asian Games for the first time since 2014 after the same criteria had ruled it out of the 2018 Games in Jakarta.

Football in the Asian Games is a U-23 tournament with three players above that age are also permitted in a team.

Related stories

Related Topics

India /

Asian Games 2022 /

All India Football Federation

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deodhar Trophy: Mayank, Sai Kishore shine as South Zone beats West Zone
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Indian men’s, women’s football teams to participate in 2022 Asian Games after Sports Ministry exemption
    Team Sportstar
  3. Swimming World Championships: O’Callaghan wins 200m freestyle title in world record time
    AFP
  4. Indian women draw 1-1 against England in Spain
    PTI
  5. Deodhar Trophy Live Score: North East 169/10; South beats West in close encounter; North wins by 48 runs vs Central
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Indian men’s, women’s football teams to participate in 2022 Asian Games after Sports Ministry exemption
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sharath Kamal stresses need to appoint full-time overseas coach, high-performance director
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Mamatha, Telangana’s only woman softball player at Asian Games eyes glory in Hangzhou
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Vinesh, Bajrang could be withdrawn from Asian Games squad if they lose Worlds trials: Ad-hoc panel member
    PTI
  5. We did not run away from trials: Vinesh, Bajrang issue clarification
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deodhar Trophy: Mayank, Sai Kishore shine as South Zone beats West Zone
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Indian men’s, women’s football teams to participate in 2022 Asian Games after Sports Ministry exemption
    Team Sportstar
  3. Swimming World Championships: O’Callaghan wins 200m freestyle title in world record time
    AFP
  4. Indian women draw 1-1 against England in Spain
    PTI
  5. Deodhar Trophy Live Score: North East 169/10; South beats West in close encounter; North wins by 48 runs vs Central
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment