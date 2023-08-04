MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AIU reprimands banned runner for attending World Athletics’ online courses

Joel Maina Mwangi was banned for three years in June 2022 for an anti-doping rule violation, and he was not authorised to attend any courses apart from anti-doping education or rehabilitation programs.

Published : Aug 04, 2023 14:06 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Joel Maina Mwangi was banned for three years in June 2022 for an anti-doping rule violation.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Joel Maina Mwangi was banned for three years in June 2022 for an anti-doping rule violation. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Joel Maina Mwangi was banned for three years in June 2022 for an anti-doping rule violation. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) reprimanded a Kenyan runner on Friday after he attended two online courses conducted by World Athletics when the conditions of his ban prevented him from participating in any activity by the athletics body.

Joel Maina Mwangi was banned for three years in June 2022 for an anti-doping rule violation, and the 38-year-old was not authorised to attend any courses apart from anti-doping education or rehabilitation programs.

Also Read: World University Games: Tejaswin finishes sixth, Poorva enters final

Mwangi attended World Athletics’ Gender Leadership Course in April this year followed by the Technical Officials Education and Certification System course in May.

The AIU said Mwangi had been “seeking to better himself by completing certain education programmes” while serving his ban and apologised for his mistake, not knowing they were prohibited as they did not require in-person attendance.

The AIU added that since he had admitted the breach immediately when he was notified, the body considered only a reprimand and did not add to his ban, which ends on June 22, 2025.

Related Topics

Athletics Integrity Unit

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AIU reprimands banned runner for attending World Athletics’ online courses
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports news wrap, August 3
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Archery Championships 2023: Dhiraj finishes second in ranking round
    Team Sportstar
  4. Diana Taurasi becomes first WNBA player to reach 10,000 points
    AP
  5. RCB appoints Andy Flower as head coach ahead of IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. AIU reprimands banned runner for attending World Athletics’ online courses
    Reuters
  2. World University Games: Tejaswin finishes sixth, Poorva enters final
    Stan Rayan
  3. Thiam a doubt for World Athletics Championships
    Reuters
  4. US Olympian Gwendolyn Berry suspended for second time for anti-doping violation
    Reuters
  5. Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AIU reprimands banned runner for attending World Athletics’ online courses
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports news wrap, August 3
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Archery Championships 2023: Dhiraj finishes second in ranking round
    Team Sportstar
  4. Diana Taurasi becomes first WNBA player to reach 10,000 points
    AP
  5. RCB appoints Andy Flower as head coach ahead of IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment