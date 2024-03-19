MagazineBuy Print

Spotlight on Eldhose Paul, Shaili Singh ahead of third Indian Open Jumps Competition

Qualification for Paris 2024 will be high on the athletes’ minds, with Paul, Abdulla Aboobacker and Karthik Unnikrishnan looking to make the grade in triple jump and Shaili in long jump.

Published : Mar 19, 2024 21:11 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: The qualification mark for Eldhose Paul to make it to the Paris Olympics in men’s triple jump is 17.22m, while the mark for Shaili Singh in women’s long jump is 6.86m.
infoIcon

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Eldhose Paul, silver medallist Abdulla Aboobacker, National champion Karthik Unnikrishnan and World U-20 silver medallist Shaili Singh will be among the star attractions at the 3rd Indian Open Jumps Competition to be held at the Anju Bobby George Foundation here on Wednesday.

Qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics will be high on the athletes’ minds, with Paul, Aboobacker and Karthik looking to make the grade in the triple jump and Shaili in the long jump.

But the qualification mark in men’s triple jump is 17.22m, more than the personal bests of the above male competitors in action.

“This is the first event of our season. Of course, our goal is to qualify for the Olympics but we will be looking to improve through the season and do our best in August,” said Karthik on competition eve.

ALSO READ | India’s 4X400m relay squads to train in Bahamas

For young Shaili, the task will be equally tough, for the mark in women’s long jump is 6.86m, more than Anju Bobby George’s long-standing National record of 6.83m from 2004. Shaili’s personal best is 6.76m and she remained upbeat.

“This is like a home track for me,” said Shaili, who trains under Robert Bobby George at the Foundation. “I would love to qualify for the Olympics on this track,” she said.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

