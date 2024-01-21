MagazineBuy Print

Man Singh becomes second Indian man to win gold at Asian Marathon Championships

Man Singh became only the second Indian man to clinch a gold medal at the Asian Marathon Championships as he won the race with a personal best time on Sunday.

Published : Jan 21, 2024 18:51 IST , Hong Kong - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Man Singh becomes second Indian man to win gold at Asian Marathon Championships.
Man Singh becomes second Indian man to win gold at Asian Marathon Championships. | Photo Credit: X | SAI Media
infoIcon

Man Singh becomes second Indian man to win gold at Asian Marathon Championships. | Photo Credit: X | SAI Media

Man Singh became only the second Indian man to clinch a gold medal at the Asian Marathon Championships as he won the race with a personal best time here on Sunday.

The 34-year-old Man Singh clocked two hours, 14 minutes and 19 seconds (2:14:19) to win the competition. His earlier best was 2:16:58, which he had clocked while finishing 11th in the Mumbai Marathon last year. China’s Huang Yongzheng took the silver with a time of 2:15:24 while Kyrgyzstan’s Tiapkin Ilya came third in 2:18:18.

Another Indian in the fray, AP Belliappa finished sixth with a time of 2:20:20.

READ | Mumbai Marathon 2024: Lemi, Mineswo lead Ethiopia’s domination

In the women’s marathon race in Hong Kong, Ashvini Madan Jadhav finished eighth with a time of 2:56:42 while Jyoti Gawate ended at 11th in 3:06:20.

Gopi Thonakal was the first Indian man to win the Asian Marathon Championships title in 2017. He had clocked 2:15:48 to win the gold in Dongguan, China.

Man Singh’s time on Sunday was below the Paris Olympics qualifying mark of 2:08:10. He had finished eighth in the Hangzhou Asian Games last year in 2:16:59.

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
