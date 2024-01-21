Ethiopian runners dominated the Tata Mumbai Marathon as defending champion Hayle Lemi Berhanu and Aberash Minsewo won the men’s and women’s race, respectively, here on Sunday.
Among Indian men, Srinu Bugatha recorded the best finish with a timing of 2:17:29, followed by Gopi Thonakal and Sher Singh Tanwar.
It was Ethiopia all the way in the elite race across categories.
Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024
In men’s elite, Lemi recorded a second consecutive win in the gold label road race with a timing of 2:07:50. Haymanot Alew (2:09:03) came second while Mitku Tafa (2:09:58) finished third. India’s Bugatha was overall eighth in the men’s field.
Among women, Minsewo clinched the gold medal while compatriots Muluhabt Tsega was second and Medhin Bejene came in third.
Nirmaben Thakor Bharatjee was the first among the Indian women runners to finish the elite race.
Latest on Sportstar
- Mumbai Marathon 2024: Lemi, Mineswo lead Ethiopia’s domination
- Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 3 update: Veer, Naushad partnership steadies Maharashtra vs Rajasthan; Sharath, Nikin near 100-run stand vs Goa
- Australian Open 2024: Dominant Djokovic sweeps into quarters
- Australian Open 2024: Kostyuk makes last eight to end Timofeeva’s run
- Ranji Trophy: Cheteshwar Pujara completes 20,000 first-class runs
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE