MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mumbai Marathon 2024: Lemi, Mineswo lead Ethiopia’s domination

In men’s elite, Lemi recorded a second consecutive win in the gold label road race with a timing of 2:07:50.

Published : Jan 21, 2024 11:20 IST , MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
International athletes run on the iconic Bandra Worli Sealink during the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 in Mumbai.
International athletes run on the iconic Bandra Worli Sealink during the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/ Emmanual Yogini
infoIcon

International athletes run on the iconic Bandra Worli Sealink during the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/ Emmanual Yogini

Ethiopian runners dominated the Tata Mumbai Marathon as defending champion Hayle Lemi Berhanu and Aberash Minsewo won the men’s and women’s race, respectively, here on Sunday.

Among Indian men, Srinu Bugatha recorded the best finish with a timing of 2:17:29, followed by Gopi Thonakal and Sher Singh Tanwar.

It was Ethiopia all the way in the elite race across categories.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

In men’s elite, Lemi recorded a second consecutive win in the gold label road race with a timing of 2:07:50. Haymanot Alew (2:09:03) came second while Mitku Tafa (2:09:58) finished third. India’s Bugatha was overall eighth in the men’s field.

Among women, Minsewo clinched the gold medal while compatriots Muluhabt Tsega was second and Medhin Bejene came in third.

Nirmaben Thakor Bharatjee was the first among the Indian women runners to finish the elite race.

Related Topics

Mumbai Marathon

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mumbai Marathon 2024: Lemi, Mineswo lead Ethiopia’s domination
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 3 update: Veer, Naushad partnership steadies Maharashtra vs Rajasthan; Sharath, Nikin near 100-run stand vs Goa
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australian Open 2024: Dominant Djokovic sweeps into quarters
    AFP
  4. Australian Open 2024: Kostyuk makes last eight to end Timofeeva’s run
    AFP
  5. Ranji Trophy: Cheteshwar Pujara completes 20,000 first-class runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Mumbai Marathon 2024: Lemi, Mineswo lead Ethiopia’s domination
    PTI
  2. Anju Bobby George: Road to Paris looks nice and bright
    ANJU BOBBY GEORGE
  3. Indian athletics in 2024: Glut of options a happy headache
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Ngetich breaks world 10 km record in Valencia
    Reuters
  5. Olympic champion Ingebrigtsen skips indoor season after injury
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mumbai Marathon 2024: Lemi, Mineswo lead Ethiopia’s domination
    PTI
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 3 update: Veer, Naushad partnership steadies Maharashtra vs Rajasthan; Sharath, Nikin near 100-run stand vs Goa
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australian Open 2024: Dominant Djokovic sweeps into quarters
    AFP
  4. Australian Open 2024: Kostyuk makes last eight to end Timofeeva’s run
    AFP
  5. Ranji Trophy: Cheteshwar Pujara completes 20,000 first-class runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment