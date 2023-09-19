Olympic champion Jacobs splits with coach ahead of Paris Games

Marcell Jacobs has split with the coach who guided him to his stunning 100-metre Olympic triumph, the Italian sprinter has announced less than a year from the Paris Games.

In an interview with the Gazzetta Dello Sport published Tuesday Jacobs said that he was no longer working with Paolo Camossi ahead of next summer’s Games in the French capital, where he will defend two of the most unexpected gold medals in Olympic history.

Jacobs, 28, also claimed gold in Tokyo in the 100m relay three years ago in what was a memorable sporting summer for Italy.

“We wrote Italian and world athletics history, but life has different stages and we’ve realised that it’s time to go our separate ways,” said Jacobs.

“I realised that I needed to completely change things... I want to be in a new place, find athletes who can train with me, push me and above help me with the more difficult work of winter training.”

With Camossi, a former indoor triple jump world champion, Jacobs switched from long jump to sprinting full time in 2019 and in May 2021 became just the second Italian to break the 10-second barrier in the 100m.

That summer he made history with his two Olympic golds, and since then he has been crowned world indoor 60m champion and European champion in the 100m despite the last two seasons being hampered by frequent muscular problems.

Jacobs, who has competed in five 100m races in 2023 without winning nor breaking 10 seconds, said that he has not decided on his new coach but that he will be leaving Rome where he has been based.

“I’m looking at every option. I have a lot of ideas but I need to put them into action,” he said.

“It’s a new start to rediscover the Marcell of Tokyo.”