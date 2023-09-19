MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Olympic champion Jacobs splits with coach ahead of Paris Games

With Camossi, Jacobs switched from long jump to sprinting full time in 2019 and in May 2021 became just the second Italian to break the 10-second barrier in the 100m.

Published : Sep 19, 2023 15:36 IST - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Jacobs said that he has not decided on his new coach but that he will be leaving Rome where he has been based.
Jacobs said that he has not decided on his new coach but that he will be leaving Rome where he has been based. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jacobs said that he has not decided on his new coach but that he will be leaving Rome where he has been based. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Marcell Jacobs has split with the coach who guided him to his stunning 100-metre Olympic triumph, the Italian sprinter has announced less than a year from the Paris Games.

In an interview with the Gazzetta Dello Sport published Tuesday Jacobs said that he was no longer working with Paolo Camossi ahead of next summer’s Games in the French capital, where he will defend two of the most unexpected gold medals in Olympic history.

Jacobs, 28, also claimed gold in Tokyo in the 100m relay three years ago in what was a memorable sporting summer for Italy.

“We wrote Italian and world athletics history, but life has different stages and we’ve realised that it’s time to go our separate ways,” said Jacobs.

“I realised that I needed to completely change things... I want to be in a new place, find athletes who can train with me, push me and above help me with the more difficult work of winter training.”

ALSO READ
Duplantis, Tsegay topple records at Eugene Diamond League

With Camossi, a former indoor triple jump world champion, Jacobs switched from long jump to sprinting full time in 2019 and in May 2021 became just the second Italian to break the 10-second barrier in the 100m.

That summer he made history with his two Olympic golds, and since then he has been crowned world indoor 60m champion and European champion in the 100m despite the last two seasons being hampered by frequent muscular problems.

Jacobs, who has competed in five 100m races in 2023 without winning nor breaking 10 seconds, said that he has not decided on his new coach but that he will be leaving Rome where he has been based.

“I’m looking at every option. I have a lot of ideas but I need to put them into action,” he said.

“It’s a new start to rediscover the Marcell of Tokyo.”

Related Topics

Marcell Jacobs /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Anshu Malik breaks down after becoming victim of fake viral video
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score, Men’s Volleyball: India wins first set 25-14 vs Cambodia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024: Victor Wembanyama will be aiming for the gold medal with France at Olympics
    AP
  4. India vs China Live Score, Asian Games 2023 Football: Lineups out; Chhetri captains IND vs CHN; Jhingan starts; Kick off soon
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC charges eight including three Indians for corrupt activities during Abu Dhabi T10 league
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Olympic champion Jacobs splits with coach ahead of Paris Games
    AFP
  2. Duplantis, Tsegay topple records at Eugene Diamond League
    Reuters
  3. Diamond League Final: Coleman, Jackson shine as Lyles, Richardson denied
    AFP
  4. Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd in Diamond League finals, Vadlejch wins
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj Chopra ends 2nd, Diamond League finals HIGHLIGHTS: Vadlejch becomes champion with 84.24m attempt
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Anshu Malik breaks down after becoming victim of fake viral video
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score, Men’s Volleyball: India wins first set 25-14 vs Cambodia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024: Victor Wembanyama will be aiming for the gold medal with France at Olympics
    AP
  4. India vs China Live Score, Asian Games 2023 Football: Lineups out; Chhetri captains IND vs CHN; Jhingan starts; Kick off soon
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC charges eight including three Indians for corrupt activities during Abu Dhabi T10 league
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment