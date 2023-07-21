McLaughlin-Levrone out of Monaco Diamond League with knee injury

American Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was a late withdrawal from the women’s 400m at Friday’s Diamond League meeting in Monaco because of an injury.

The 23-year-old was unable to compete “due to a knee issue as advised by her doctors”, organisers said.

McLaughlin-Levrone stormed to Olympic gold in the 400m hurdles in Tokyo and went on to win world gold last year in Eugene in 50.68sec.

She has opted to concentrate on the 400m flat this season, which will reach a peak with the world championships in Budapest on August 19-27.