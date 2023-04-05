Athletics

Peru withdraws as host of under-20 World Championships

Peru’s northern region was hit by torrential rains last month during Cyclone Yaku, which buried houses and cars in mud and killed at least six people.

Reuters
05 April, 2023 22:24 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Peru has pulled out of hosting next year’s under-20 athletics World Championships.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Peru has pulled out of hosting next year’s under-20 athletics World Championships. | Photo Credit: AFP

Peru has pulled out of hosting next year’s under-20 athletics World Championships after political instability and social unrest, as well as natural disasters left the country unable to stage the event, World Athletics said on Wednesday.

The championships were due to be held in Lima from Aug. 26-31, 2024.

“We would like to thank the Peruvian Federation and the Local Organising Committee for the time and effort they have already put into this event,” World Athletics, who will look for a replacement host, said in a statement.

Football’s global governing body FIFA also announced this week that it was stripping the South American country of hosting rights for failing to meet infrastructure commitments ahead of the U-17 World Cup.

