P.T. Usha's new competition to pep up her trainees

With a September start to the national athletics season looking unlikely, P.T. Usha has planned a competition within her academy in Kozhikode in August to keep her trainees motivated.

“We have some 20 girls and we are planning to have teams of four each and have a competition. We will have events from the 100m to the 800m,” Usha told Sportstar.

“Now, it looks like there may not be any competition this year. And if athletes just keep training without a change, their morale may go down. This competition is just to give them pep up, to make life interesting for them.”

The 400m and 800m could be the events to watch.

READ| WADA's new e-learning course for athletes aiming to go to Tokyo

“In the 400m, we have Jisna Mathew, Abitha Mary Manuel, Jessy Joseph and T. Suryamol and we have some good 800m runners too. So, we will try to ensure that the teams are equal to make the competition interesting,” said Usha.

The competition at the Usha School of Athletics in Kinalur near Balussery is likely to be held mid-August.

“This will be our first such competition. Earlier, we used to have special events for Tintu Luka if she did not get proper exposure before big meets,” said Usha. “We used to conduct heat, semifinal and final on three different days just to give Tintu a feel of things. Our new event will have teams competing against each other.”

Usha’s athletes were among the first in the country to resume training after the coronavirus lockdown. Surrounded by mountains, the academy is a kind of closed centre and has its own synthetic track. And that offers Usha many options to try out new things.