Lysenko handed six-year ban for tampering with anti-doping process

Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko was handed a six-year ban on Monday over an elaborate attempt to deceive anti-doping authorities, in a case which showed senior Russian track and field officials colluding to break the rules.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Lysenko tampered with the anti-doping process and failed to inform anti-doping bodies of his whereabouts.

Two years of the sanction are suspended because Lysenko eventually admitted trying to deceive the Athletics Integrity Unit and cooperated with its investigations into other Russian figures.

Earlier rulings found that “most if not all of the senior management” of the Russian federation colluded to cover up Lysenko's case. Five officials including the then-federation president were banned over the conspiracy.

It involved creating documents from a fake clinic to give Lysenko a medical excuse for not being available for testing and falsely claiming a car crash excused him from another case.

Russia was already suspended from international track and field over doping but the Lysenko case brought it to the brink of expulsion from World Athletics when the charges were filed in late 2019. It remains suspended after the Lysenko case caused a long freeze in reinstatement talks.