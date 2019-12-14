Altered course for Tata Steel Kolkata 25K

An altered course will challenge some of the best long-distance runners from across the world and India in the sixth edition of the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K here on Sunday.

A stretch of nine km, including a significant hill and a flyover, has been altered to make the route a one-way path. The change will help the participants get a clear course and drastically reduced traffic.

Double World marathon champion and Olympic silver medallist Abel Kirui from Kenya, former Olympic 10,000m bronze medallist Tariku Bekele of Ethiopia and former World cross country silver medal winner Leonard Barosoton of Kenya will be part of the international men’s field in the IAAF Silver Label event offering total prize money of $ 100,000.

Tariku, who has an ambition of doing 2:02 in the marathon, has gathered inputs from his legendary brother and 2017 champion Kenenisa Bekele and will use this race as training for big marathons.

For runners like 10000m specialist Barosoton of Kenya and 3000m steeplechaser American Stanley Kebenei, it will be a test ahead of stiffer road races.

Among women, promising Ethiopian marathon runner Birke Debele and Tanzanian long-distance specialist Failuna Matanga, who came third two years ago with 1:26:11, are in top shape to give their best.

Sydney marathon Tejitu Daba, who has switched from Ethiopia to Bahrain, and Ethiopian Guteni Shone, who ended inside top three in two marathons this year, will be among the top contenders.

Delhi half-marathon podium finishers Srinu Bugatha and Harshad Mhatre among men and local girl Shyamali Singh and Priti Lamba among women will try to claim top positions in the Indian category.

The race has attracted an overall 15,445 entries.