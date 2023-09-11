MagazineBuy Print

Indian Grand Prix-5: Vithya Ramraj narrowly misses out on breaking PT Usha’s 39-year-old 400m hurdles record

The 24-year-old Vithya’s time was just one-hundredth of a second less than Usha’s 55.42 which she had clocked while finishing fourth in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

Published : Sep 11, 2023 17:35 IST , Chandigarh - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTOI: R Vithya Ramraj of Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
FILE PHOTOI: R Vithya Ramraj of Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

Tamil Nadu’s Asian Games-bound R Vithya Ramraj came agonisingly close to breaking the legendary PT Usha’s 39-year-old women’s 400m hurdles record as she clocked 55.43 seconds during the Indian Grand Prix 5 here on Monday.

The 24-year-old Vithya’s time was just one-hundredth of a second less than Usha’s 55.42 which she had clocked while finishing fourth in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

ALSO READ | Indian Grand Prix-5: Vithya clocks personal best; shocks Himanshi and Aishwarya in women’s 400m

Usha’s record is the second oldest national record in athletics after Shivnath Singh’s marathon NR of 1978.

Usha is currently serving as the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

ALSO READ
Kenya’s Ngetich breaks women-only 10km world record in Brasov

“Madam Usha is so talented and that is why her record stood for so long. I wanted to break the record, it was in my mind before the race today. I wanted to be the new Ma’am (Usha),” Vithya said.

“I was a bit slow in my first 200m and then picked up speed. Had I run faster in the first 200m, I would have broken the national record today itself. But there is the Asian Games coming up, and I will try to break the NR there,” the athlete added after her event.

Asian Games /

Vithya Ramraj

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
