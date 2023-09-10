MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kenya’s Ngetich breaks women-only 10km world record in Brasov

Ngetich, 22, covered the initial 5km in 14:25, four seconds faster than the previous world record for that distance.

Published : Sep 10, 2023 15:49 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Agnes Ngetich of Kenya shattered the women-only world 10km record by clocking 29:24 at the World Athletics Elite Label road race
FILE PHOTO: Agnes Ngetich of Kenya shattered the women-only world 10km record by clocking 29:24 at the World Athletics Elite Label road race | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Agnes Ngetich of Kenya shattered the women-only world 10km record by clocking 29:24 at the World Athletics Elite Label road race | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Agnes Ngetich of Kenya shattered the women-only world 10km record by clocking 29:24 at the World Athletics Elite Label road race in Brasov, Romania, on Sunday.

Ngetich, 22, covered the initial 5km in 14:25, four seconds faster than the previous world record for that distance.

ALSO READ
Ingebrigtsen smashes 2,000-meter world record at Brussels Diamond League meet

The previous record was held by the late Agnes Tirop of Kenya in Herzogenaurach in 2021.

Ngetich’s compatriot Catherine Reline came in second in 30:14, while Uganda’s Joy Cheptoyek settled for a third-place finish in 30:34.

“As well as being the fastest women-only 10km, Ngetich’s time is the third-quickest by a woman in history, behind only the 29:14 run by Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw in a mixed race in Castellon last year and the 29:19 Yehualaw clocked in Valencia earlier this year,” World Athletics said in a statement.

Weldon Langat won the men’s race.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan LIVE Scorecard, Asia Cup Super Four 2023: IND vs PAK streaming info; IND 68/0 in 11 overs; Rohit, Gill look solid
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kenya’s Ngetich breaks women-only 10km world record in Brasov
    Reuters
  3. India vs Pakistan LIVE Colombo Weather Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: PAK puts IND into bat; Rain staying away
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Lebanon LIVE score, Kings Cup 2023 updates: Kick-off at 4:00 PM; Lineups out; When, where to watch LBN vs IND
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs PAK Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND 61/0(10 overs); Gill powers India in PowerPlay - India vs Pakistan match updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Kenya’s Ngetich breaks women-only 10km world record in Brasov
    Reuters
  2. Ingebrigtsen smashes 2,000-meter world record at Brussels Diamond League meet
    AP
  3. Jackson plans to take aim at Flo-Jo’s 200m world record in Brussels
    Reuters
  4. World Championships Diaries: The Jumpers Slippery Curse
    Manisha Malhotra
  5. Sreeshankar to skip Diamond League Final to focus on Asian Games
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Pakistan LIVE Scorecard, Asia Cup Super Four 2023: IND vs PAK streaming info; IND 68/0 in 11 overs; Rohit, Gill look solid
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kenya’s Ngetich breaks women-only 10km world record in Brasov
    Reuters
  3. India vs Pakistan LIVE Colombo Weather Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: PAK puts IND into bat; Rain staying away
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Lebanon LIVE score, Kings Cup 2023 updates: Kick-off at 4:00 PM; Lineups out; When, where to watch LBN vs IND
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs PAK Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND 61/0(10 overs); Gill powers India in PowerPlay - India vs Pakistan match updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment