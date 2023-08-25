MagazineBuy Print

World Athletics Championships 2023: Rogers wins women’s hammer to secure double gold for Canada

Rogers, who took silver last year in Eugene, went one better on a hot and humid night with a throw of 77.22 metres to get Canada’s second gold in Hammer Throw.

Published : Aug 25, 2023 03:32 IST , BUDAPEST

Reuters
Camryn Rogers poses after winning the gold medal in the Women’s hammer throw.
Camryn Rogers poses after winning the gold medal in the Women's hammer throw. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Camryn Rogers poses after winning the gold medal in the Women’s hammer throw. | Photo Credit: AP

Camryn Rogers won the women’s hammer throw on Thursday to secure a double gold for Canada after Ethan Katzberg had claimed a surprise title in the men’s event at the weekend.

Rogers, who took silver last year in Eugene, went one better on a hot and humid night with a throw of 77.22 metres.

“Ethan really set the stage out there. I feel Canada is making its presence known all across the world,” Rogers said of her team mate’s stunning victory on Sunday.

“Being able to win this medal for Canada means the world to me. I am so proud to represent my country on the world’s stage.”

Americans won silver and bronze with Janee Kassanavoid throwing 76.36 and DeAnna Price 75.41.

Price said it had been a “long journey” back from suffering a fractured ankle and torn ligaments a week before the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

“I went to the Games basically on one leg. I got eighth place and when I got home I had a complete ankle reconstruction,” Price said.

“Every moment I was fighting to be able to get back. I thought I was going to have to retire but I’m here with a medal on my neck and these flag colours on my shoulders. This is unbelievable. This bronze feels like gold.”

The 24-year-old Rogers, who won the Commonwealth Games title last year for her first major international triumph, secured victory with her opening throw.

“You never know what can happen on the day of the final,” she said. “Everything is possible and that is what makes championships so exciting. On the day you need to be ready to throw your best.

“I am excited about what next year will bring. (The Olympics in) Paris will be huge.” 

