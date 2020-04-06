Coronavirus: Badminton World Federation suspends all its tournaments till July

The escalation in COVID-19 pandemic globally, Badminton World Federation (BWF) has suspended the cash-rich Indonesia Open and three others, besides a para event and a number of Grade 3 competitions to be held between May and July this year.

The announcement made on Monday lists $170,000 Australian Open (June 2-7), $400,000 Thailand Open (June 9-14), $1,350,000 Indonesia Open (June 16-21) and Russian Open (July 7-12) among suspended events in Grade 2.

The suspended Grade 3 events include, Denmark Challenge, Slovenia International, Latvia International, Vietnam International Challenge, Lithuanian International, Canada Para International, Russian International Junior White Nights, White Nights and All England junior championships.

BWF says rankings as on March 17 to decide seedings in future events

Earlier, the pandemic had forced the cancellation of $170,000 German Open (March 3-8) and suspension of $175,000 Swiss Open (March 17-22), $400,000 India Open (March 24-29), $750,000 Malaysia Open (March 31-April 5), $408,000 Singapore Open (April 7-12) and $170,000 New Zealand Open (April 28-May 3).

Last week, BWF froze world and junior world rankings as of March 17. Further clarity on the unfreezing of rankings will be provided on the resumption of competitions. The BWF is reviewing the impacts of postponement of Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games to 2021.

