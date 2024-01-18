MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Aparna Popat: Let’s be bullish about our Olympic badminton medal aspirations!

Looking ahead to 2024, the goal of becoming a formidable force in badminton seems achievable.

Published : Jan 18, 2024 17:34 IST - 3 MINS READ

Aparna Popat
Dual edge: Leading the charge for India in badminton will be the unstoppable men’s doubles duo Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the Asian Games gold medallists and current world no. 2. 
Dual edge: Leading the charge for India in badminton will be the unstoppable men’s doubles duo Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the Asian Games gold medallists and current world no. 2.  | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Dual edge: Leading the charge for India in badminton will be the unstoppable men’s doubles duo Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the Asian Games gold medallists and current world no. 2.  | Photo Credit: AFP

The evolution of Indian badminton has been both noteworthy and newsworthy over the years. This is reflected in the country’s No. 6 position in the latest World Team Rankings. While individual rankings may often take precedence, this comprehensive team ranking takes into account performance across all five events and the three World Team Championships (Sudirman, Thomas, and Uber Cup). Despite a relatively weak performance in the women’s singles event in 2023 and mixed doubles still developing, India’s overall ranking confirms its growing status as a badminton powerhouse.

Looking ahead to 2024, the goal of becoming a formidable force in badminton seems achievable.

ALSO READ
Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

The aim is to build on the success of securing a medal in each of the last three Olympic Games by adopting an aggressive approach to clinch multiple medals, including a coveted gold, at the Paris Olympic Games. Additionally, the target includes securing more than four medals at the Paralympics, successfully defending the Thomas Cup, and also winning individual titles at the biggest World Tour events.

The BWF’s Race to Paris Ranking List for Olympic Qualification, based on performances from May 1, 2023, to April 28, 2024, provides insights into potential participation at the Paris Olympics.

ALSO READ
India Open 2024: Priyanshu ticks off “important win” with a hopeful eye on Paris qualification

Leading the charge for India will be the unstoppable men’s doubles duo Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the Asian Games gold medallists and current world no. 2. With their track record, Olympic qualification is assured. With enough time to prepare for the Olympics, which will be held in the last week of July, using their proven approach of logical incrementalism, fusing strategy and implementation, and carrying the confidence of having beaten every other potential pairing at least once, they stand a realistic chance of claiming the ultimate prize, the Olympic gold.

In men’s singles, the seasoned H.S. Prannoy, ranked world no. 8, adds an air of anticipation for another Olympic medal, having found top form at 31 and securing a historic bronze medal at the recent Asian Games. The quest for a second entry in this category hinges on Lakshya Sen or Kidambi Srikanth breaking into the top 16 rankings. For the women’s singles, superstar P.V. Sindhu is expected to come back from her injury break refreshed, recalibrated, and believing that she has it in her to chase down her third Olympic medal.

ALSO READ
Worked on strength during off-season, will take time to get into tournament mode: Prannoy

The race for qualification in women’s doubles is tightly contested between pairs Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopi Chand. The outcome remains uncertain, pending the final stretch of the qualification period. The Indian men’s team will have to defend their Thomas Cup title this year. They won the tournament for the first time in 2022, beating strong opponents like 14-time champions Indonesia in the final.

However, the proximity of the event to the Olympics will pose a training challenge for top players, who might find it hard to peak at both of these events.

Apart from this, in 2024, it would be good to see emerging Indian talents come to the forefront.

Having established role models with colossal achievements, understandably, the youngsters have big boots to fill. However, they also now have a proven blueprint and support systems to back their belief and hard work, preparing them to navigate both a steep learning curve and achieve consistency in performance.

In conclusion, one would have to admit that in an Olympic year, it is hard to prioritise any other event, so let’s be bullish on our Olympic medal aspirations, seeking the brilliant shine of gold, and look to continue the momentum through young talents and a set Indian coaching system to propel Indian badminton to new heights.

Related Topics

Aparna Popat /

Indian badminton team /

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty /

H. S. Prannoy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Harbhajan Singh: India has the talent to pick different teams for all formats
    Harbhajan Singh
  2. IOC has full confidence in Paris 2024 Olympics security plans
    Reuters
  3. Aparna Popat: Let’s be bullish about our Olympic badminton medal aspirations!
    Aparna Popat
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Kerala faces stern test against high-flying Mumbai 
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. Fan plucked from crowd to be match official in Wolverhampton vs Brentford FA Cup fixture
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Aparna Popat: Let’s be bullish about our Olympic badminton medal aspirations!
    Aparna Popat
  2. Indian badminton: Cautious optimism for Paris but blueprint for better future needed
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Srikanth, Lakshya look to find light at end of tunnel with Olympic hopes fading further
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Don’t want to just qualify, want to go as a medal contender: Srikanth on Paris Olympics
    PTI
  5. India Open: Satwik-Chirag pair wins, error-prone Srikanth goes down
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Harbhajan Singh: India has the talent to pick different teams for all formats
    Harbhajan Singh
  2. IOC has full confidence in Paris 2024 Olympics security plans
    Reuters
  3. Aparna Popat: Let’s be bullish about our Olympic badminton medal aspirations!
    Aparna Popat
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Kerala faces stern test against high-flying Mumbai 
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. Fan plucked from crowd to be match official in Wolverhampton vs Brentford FA Cup fixture
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment