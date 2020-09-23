Determined to produce players who will go the distance, says J.B.S. Vidyadhar

Former SAF Games gold medallist and member of the Elite panel of coaches for Olympic probables J.B.S. Vidyadhar is pleased he is back as coach to conduct full-fledged training sessions at his JBS Badminton Academy (Patamata) in Vijayawada.



The 41-year-old, who was known for his telling smashes during his peak, says with most of the restrictions eased, training is in full swing now.



“I am determined to produce players who will go the distance as there is plenty of talent in and around the city,” he says.



“Yes, I have been a product of Dronacharya Arif sir and Bhaskar Babu (former SAI and national coach). They taught me the essence of discipline and I want to ensure that my trainees inculcate the same as a prerequisite to become big players,” he says in a chat with Sportstar.



The IOC Manager says the preference is those below 12 years of age in the Academy and that it is run on his own without any support from outside,” Vidyadhar said.

“I want to give back something to the sport from Vijayawada which was once a major badminton centre,” he added.



The fact that some of the lead shuttlers of India including Kidambi Srikanth, Ruthivka Shivani make it a point to train at JBS Academy whenever they are around shows the kind of respect Vidyadhar commands and also the facilities available.



“The daily sessions include intensive scientific methods of coaching and also one-on-one training sessions with some of the young talent who look good as long-term prospects. All that they need is the right kind of guidance, exposure and mentoring,” the former Asian Satellite doubles champion said.



“Let me make it clear. Having played at the highest level, I am conscious of what is required to groom raw talent,” says Vidyadhar, who signs off hoping to get his Academy included in the Khelo India scheme of things for better reach and results.