PBL: When and where to watch Premier Badminton League 2020, live streaming details

The 2020 Premier Badminton League (PBL) begins in Chennai on January 20. After five outings in the city, the action shifts to Lucknow, which will host four ties.

Hyderabad is the venue for the remaining 15 games, including the semifinals and final. Bengaluru was initially supposed to host the final few matches, however, due to unavailability of the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, those games were also moved to Hyderabad.

Mumbai Rockets, Awadhe Warriors, Pune 7 Aces, Chennai Superstarz, Bengaluru Raptors, North Eastern Warriors and Hyderabad Hunters are the seven teams involved in this year's edition.

Find below all the details regarding PBL 2020.

When does PBL 2020 begin and end?

PBL 2020 begins on January 20 (Monday) and goes on till February 9 (Sunday).

Which are the cities hosting PBL this edition?

PBL begins in Chennai this year and on January 25, the tournament moves to Lucknow. Hyderabad will host the final set of matches, including the semis and final, from January 29 onwards.

What time do the PBL ties begin each day?

The PBL matches will begin at 7 pm IST on almost everyday, except for when there are two ties (30 January, 1 & 4 February). On those days, the action will start at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast PBL 2020?

Star Sports will telecast all the PBL 2020 matches live.

Where will the PBL ties be streamed live online?

Hotstar will provide live online streaming for PBL this season.