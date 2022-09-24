Basketball Federation of India launches INBL 5x5 league

Basketball

Kamesh Srinivasan
NEW DELHI 24 September, 2022 21:40 IST
Chander Mukhi Sharma (left), secretary general of BFI, and K Govindaraj, president of BFI, announce the launch of the national league in Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The league would have teams from Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

The Basketball Federation of India (BFI) announced the launch of the INBL 5x5 basketball league, featuring six teams, in a press conference here on Saturday.

Addressing the media, the president of BFI, K Govindaraj said that the league would have teams from Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, competing in three rounds before reaching the playoffs in January. The league will carry an overall prize purse of over Rs.50 lakh.

"We are launching a league that has been the dream of millions of fans. The format focusing on local teams playing against each other in cities that are relatively more active hubs of basketball in the country, will ensure the filtering of fresh talent to the next level," said Govindaraj.

"Players from the national team and national camps over the past few years will be put in different teams to ensure quality," said the secretary general of BFI, Chander Mukhi Sharma.

The first phase of the league will be played in Jaipur from October 12 to 16. The second phase will be in Cuttack from October 26 to 30. The third round will be in Pune from December 14 to 18.

All six teams will be playing against each other in the first three rounds. The playoffs, with the accumulated points over three rounds forming the basis of seeding, will be hosted in Bengaluru from January 11 to 15.

"The INBL 5x5 will showcase the overall improvement of Indian basketball," said the BFI secretary general.

