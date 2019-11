NBA: Celtics guard Kemba Walker discharged from hospital

Kemba Walker has been discharged from hospital and will be assessed again on Saturday after suffering "concussion-like symptoms" in Boston Celtics' defeat to the Denver Nuggets.

The three-time All-Star point guard was wheeled off on a stretcher at the Pepsi Center following a collision with his team-mate Semi Ojeleye on Friday.

Walker was treated for more than eight minutes on court after ploughing into Ojeleye's midriff head first.

The 29-year-old underwent tests at Denver Hospital, but was allowed to rejoin his team-mates before they returned to Boston.





Kemba Walker was taken out of the game on a stretcher after this collision.



Prayers up for Kemba



(via @NBCSCeltics)pic.twitter.com/VNSAHSkcBt — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 23, 2019

Walker will face further checks ahead of an NBA meeting with the Sacramento Kings at TD Garden on Monday.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said after his side's 96-92 loss: "It's tough on both teams to see that.

"And it was good to get at least early reports of good news from our standpoint.

"But the head injury thing is super scary, and - so you're always thinking about it, and you still have to play the last 27 minutes, which is not a fun part of it, but I thought our guys and Denver competed really hard the rest of the game."