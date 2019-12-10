NBA Wrap: Antetokounmpo leads Bucks to 15th straight win, Kawhi-less Clippers top Pacers

The red-hot Milwaukee Bucks extended its winning streak as Giannis Antetokounmpo starred again, while the Los Angeles Clippers won without Kawhi Leonard.

Antetokounmpo posted a double-double to lead the Bucks past the Orlando Magic 110-101 and its 15th consecutive NBA victory on Monday.

Reigning MVP Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and 15 rebounds in Milwaukee, where Khris Middleton added 20 points as the Bucks improved to 21-3. Evan Fournier led the Magic (11-12) – which entered the game on a four-game winning streak – with 26 points.

Paul George starred as the Leonard-less Clippers defeated the Indiana Pacers 110-99 on the road. With Leonard sitting out, George had 36 points amid a chorus of boos against his former team – which traded the six-time All-Star to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017 ahead of free agency.

George finished with a season-high seven three-pointers as the Clippers (18-7) won for the fourth time in five games. Meanwhile, Malcolm Brogdon scored 20 points for the Pacers (15-9) in Indiana.

Talking points

Westbrook stars

The Houston Rockets suffered a buzzer-beating 119-118 loss to the Sacramento Kings, but Russell Westbrook put up 34 points and eight assists.

Brandon Ingram recorded 31 points in the New Orleans Pelicans' heartbreaking 105-103 defeat against the Detroit Pistons.

Cavs continue to slide

Cleveland Cavaliers (5-18) is sinking without a trace. Monday's 110-88 loss to the Boston Celtics was the side's seventh successive defeat and 13th in 14 games.

Monday's results

Los Angeles Clippers 110-99 Indiana Pacers

Boston Celtics 110-88 Cleveland Cavaliers

Sacramento Kings 119-118 Houston Rockets

Milwaukee Bucks 110-101 Orlando Magic

Detroit Pistons 105-103 New Orleans Pelicans

Toronto Raptors 93-92 Chicago Bulls

Phoenix Suns 125-109 Minnesota Timberwolves

Oklahoma City Thunder 104-90 Utah Jazz

Memphis Grizzlies 110-102 Golden State Warriors

What's next - Nuggets at 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers faces another big test at home. Boasting a 12-0 record at home, the 76ers (17-7) welcomes the Denver Nuggets to Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday after seeing off the Raptors last time out. Nuggets (14-7) has lost back-to-back games.