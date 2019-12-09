More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA Wrap: Davis dominates for Lakers, Doncic passes Jordan Anthony Davis' 50-point haul powered the Los Angeles Lakers past the Minnesota Timberwolves, while Luka Doncic broke a Michael Jordan record. Dejan Kalinic 09 December, 2019 13:19 IST Anthony Davis was the star of the night as his 50-point haul saw the Los Angeles Lakers storm to a 142-125 win against the Timberwolves. - AP Photo Dejan Kalinic 09 December, 2019 13:19 IST Anthony Davis dominated in the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, while Luka Doncic passed a streak of Michael Jordan's in the NBA.Davis' 50-point haul saw the Los Angeles Lakers power past the Timberwolves 142-125 on Sunday. He went an incredible 20-of-29 from the field, while LeBron James had a double-double of 32 points and 13 assists. The Lakers are 21-3 and on a four-match winning streak.Doncic went past a streak of Jordan's in the Dallas Mavericks' 110-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The guard had 27 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for his 19th straight game of 20-5-5, while Jordan turned in 18 consecutive in March 1989.Clippers stars step upKawhi Leonard (34 points and 11 rebounds) and Paul George (27 points) saw the Los Angeles Clippers past the Washington Wizards 135-119.Trae Young delivered again for the Atlanta Hawks, his 30 points, nine assists and six rebounds enough in a 122-107 win over the Charlotte Hornets.Tyler Herro had 27 points off the bench as the Miami Heat beat the Chicago Bulls 110-105 after overtime.Raptors struggleThe Toronto Raptors struggled in a 110-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Marc Gasol (0-of-six) finished without a point in 30 minutes, while Pascal Siakam went seven-of-18 for his 16 points.Sunday's resultsBrooklyn Nets 105-102 Denver NuggetsAtlanta Hawks 122-107 Charlotte HornetsMiami Heat 110-105 Chicago BullsPhiladelphia 76ers 110-104 Toronto RaptorsLos Angeles Clippers 135-119 Washington WizardsSacramento Kings 110-106 Dallas MavericksOklahoma City Thunder 108-96 Portland Trail BlazersLos Angeles Lakers 142-125 Minnesota Timberwolves Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.