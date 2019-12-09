NBA Wrap: Davis dominates for Lakers, Doncic passes Jordan

Anthony Davis dominated in the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, while Luka Doncic passed a streak of Michael Jordan's in the NBA.

Davis' 50-point haul saw the Los Angeles Lakers power past the Timberwolves 142-125 on Sunday. He went an incredible 20-of-29 from the field, while LeBron James had a double-double of 32 points and 13 assists. The Lakers are 21-3 and on a four-match winning streak.

Doncic went past a streak of Jordan's in the Dallas Mavericks' 110-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The guard had 27 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for his 19th straight game of 20-5-5, while Jordan turned in 18 consecutive in March 1989.

Clippers stars step up

Kawhi Leonard (34 points and 11 rebounds) and Paul George (27 points) saw the Los Angeles Clippers past the Washington Wizards 135-119.

Trae Young delivered again for the Atlanta Hawks, his 30 points, nine assists and six rebounds enough in a 122-107 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Tyler Herro had 27 points off the bench as the Miami Heat beat the Chicago Bulls 110-105 after overtime.

Raptors struggle

The Toronto Raptors struggled in a 110-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Marc Gasol (0-of-six) finished without a point in 30 minutes, while Pascal Siakam went seven-of-18 for his 16 points.

Sunday's results

Brooklyn Nets 105-102 Denver Nuggets

Atlanta Hawks 122-107 Charlotte Hornets

Miami Heat 110-105 Chicago Bulls

Philadelphia 76ers 110-104 Toronto Raptors

Los Angeles Clippers 135-119 Washington Wizards

Sacramento Kings 110-106 Dallas Mavericks

Oklahoma City Thunder 108-96 Portland Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Lakers 142-125 Minnesota Timberwolves