NBA roundup: Ja Morant heroic in debut as Grizzlies edge Pelicans

Morant, who scored 27 points in the second half, added six rebounds and eight assists in his return to the Grizzlies’ lineup after serving a 25-game suspension for holding a gun during a livestream video last spring.

Published : Dec 20, 2023 13:15 IST - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant goes to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant goes to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo Credit: Gerald Herbert/ AP
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant goes to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo Credit: Gerald Herbert/ AP

Ja Morant made a triumphant season debut with 34 points, capped by a game-winning, buzzer-beating layup, as the visiting Memphis Grizzlies rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-113 on Tuesday night.

Memphis, which trailed by 24 points in the first half and by 14 in the fourth quarter, took a timeout with the score tied at 113-113 and 10 seconds left to set up a play for Morant. The two-time All-Star drove to the basket and hit an off-balance jumper to end the Pelicans’ four-game winning streak.

ALSO READ: Roundup: Clippers hang 151 points on Pacers

Morant, who scored 27 points in the second half, added six rebounds and eight assists in his return to the Grizzlies’ lineup after serving a 25-game suspension for holding a gun during a livestream video last spring.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 24 points and Desmond Bane added 21 for Memphis, which snapped a five-game losing streak. Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 34 points, while Jonas Valanciunas had 22 points and 14 rebounds.

Warriors 132, Celtics 126 (OT)

Stephen Curry drained a desperation 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock with 11.5 seconds left in overtime to help Golden State rally past Boston in San Francisco.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is guarded by Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics at Chase Center on December 19, 2023 in San Francisco, California.
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is guarded by Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics at Chase Center on December 19, 2023 in San Francisco, California. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is guarded by Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics at Chase Center on December 19, 2023 in San Francisco, California. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Down by as many as 17 points and never in front after halftime until the second minute of overtime, the Warriors won a third straight game. They were led by Curry’s game-high 33 points and Klay Thompson’s 24.

Derrick White had 30 points and Jaylen Brown added 28 to pace the Celtics, who saw a five-game winning streak come to an end. They survived a scare when Jayson Tatum had to leave the contest in the first quarter because of a sprained left ankle.

Bucks 132, Spurs 119

Damian Lillard poured in a season-high 40 points, 19 in the first quarter, as host Milwaukee roared out of the gate and beat short-handed San Antonio Spurs.

Milwaukee has won five straight games while the hapless Spurs dropped their 20th game in the past 21. San Antonio played without rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama (right ankle) for just the second time this season.

Bobby Portis added 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks, with Khris Middleton hitting for 17 points. Keldon Johnson led San Antonio with 28 points and 12 rebounds.

Trail Blazers 109, Suns 104

Anfernee Simons recorded 23 points and seven assists as Portland snapped a seven-game losing streak with a victory over visiting Phoenix.

Jerami Grant scored 22 points to help Portland improve to 3-9 at home. Deandre Ayton logged 16 points and 15 rebounds against his former Phoenix teammates. Portland won for the first time since beating the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 30.

Kevin Durant scored 40 points and Devin Booker added 26 for Phoenix, which lost for the seventh time in 10 games.

