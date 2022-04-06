National basketball championship: Services puts it across Punjab, TN men post victory

Defending champion Punjab suffered a 84-101 loss to Services in a second round match of the men's event in the 71st Senior National Basketball Championship here on Wednesday.

In another upset result, Uttarakhand defeated a strong Indian Railways team 101-92 with Vishesh Bhriguvanshi leading the way with 48 points.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu men beat Haryana 75-48 in a Group F match.