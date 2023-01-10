NBA roundup: Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee Bucks’ rally past New York Knicks

CJ McCollum scored 34 points, Jonas Valanciunas had a double-double and visiting New Orleans defeated Washington.

Valanciunas finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Naji Marshall scored 18 points for the Pelicans, who had a season-high point total despite playing without two of their top scorers -- Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram -- who are injured. It was New Orleans’ first victory in Washington in 12 years.

Kristaps Porzingis had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Kuzma scored 19 points and Corey Kispert had 17 as all five starters scored in double figures for the Wizards. Marshall converted a three-point play and Devonte’ Graham made two 3-pointers as the Pelicans scored the first 15 points of the fourth quarter to take a 27-point lead before cruising to victory.

Celtics 107, Bulls 99

Jayson Tatum had 32 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to help Boston edge past visiting Chicago.

Grant Williams tied his career high with 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting, while Jaylen Brown scored 19 and Malcolm Brogdon added 11 in the Celtics’ third consecutive win.

Boston was unable to pull away until the final minute as Zach LaVine scored 15 of his team-leading 27 points for the Bulls in the fourth quarter. He also had seven rebounds and six assists.

Kings 136, Magic 111

Harrison Barnes had a season-high 30 points, Domantas Sabonis missed a triple-double by two assists in just 32 minutes and Sacramento emphatically ended a two-game losing streak with a shellacking of visiting Orlando.

Eight Kings scored in double figures as the hosts used a 41-point first quarter as a springboard to complete a two-game season-series sweep of the Magic.

Paolo Banchero paced Orlando with 17 points two nights after the Magic had opened a five-game Western swing with an impressive 115-101 victory at Golden State.