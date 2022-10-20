Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans, NBA: LIVE streaming info, preseason form, predicted starting 5

PREVIEW
It was an eventful offseason for Brooklyn Nets. First, Kyrie Irving opted in to a fourth year in Brooklyn, ending speculation that he might be on his way out.
The franchise was then jolted by reports claiming that Kevin Durant had asked the front office to trade him out. While the side tried to find suitors for the forward, the trade fell through.
Durant ended up staying, and the roster was boosted with Ben Simmons returning fit. With the three big names back together, Nets will set its season in motion, making a dash for the Conference and NBA Finals.
New Orleans Pelicans is in flying form and high on morale following the return of Zion Williamson. Pelicans won four of their five preseason games which saw stars like Jonas Valanciunas and C.J. McCollum gain crucial minutes on court.
With one of the tallest starting 5s in the league, Pelicans have a chance to display their defensive capabilities.
PRESEASON FORM
Brooklyn Nets
New Orleans Pelicans
PREDICTED STARTING 5
Nets: Irving, Curry, Simmons, Durant, Claxton
Pelicans: McCollum, Ingram, Jones, Zion, Valanciunas
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
When is the Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans match?
The Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans is on Thursday, October 20.
At what time is the Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans match?
The is scheduled to start at 5:00 AM IST/ 7:30 PM ET.
Where is the Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans match?
The will be held at the Barclays Center in New York.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans match?
The game will be aired LIVE on the Sports 18 in India
Where can I watch the live stream of the Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans match?
The game will be streamed LIVE on Voot. It can also be viewed on NBA.com and NBA mobile app on a subscription basis.