Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans, NBA: LIVE streaming info, preseason form, predicted starting 5

PREVIEW

It was an eventful offseason for Brooklyn Nets. First, Kyrie Irving opted in to a fourth year in Brooklyn, ending speculation that he might be on his way out.

The franchise was then jolted by reports claiming that Kevin Durant had asked the front office to trade him out. While the side tried to find suitors for the forward, the trade fell through.

Durant ended up staying, and the roster was boosted with Ben Simmons returning fit. With the three big names back together, Nets will set its season in motion, making a dash for the Conference and NBA Finals.

New Orleans Pelicans is in flying form and high on morale following the return of Zion Williamson. Pelicans won four of their five preseason games which saw stars like Jonas Valanciunas and C.J. McCollum gain crucial minutes on court.

With one of the tallest starting 5s in the league, Pelicans have a chance to display their defensive capabilities.

The work before the work. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 19, 2022

PRESEASON FORM

Brooklyn Nets

Lost 108-127 vs Philadelphia 76ers Lost 80-109 vs Miami Heat Won 107-97 vs Milwaukee Bucks Won 112-102 vs Minnesota Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans

Won 129-125 vs Chicago Bulls Won 107-101 vs Detroit Pistons Won 111-97 vs San Antonio Spurs Lost 120-103 vs Miami Heat Won 120-111 vs Atlanta Hawks

PREDICTED STARTING 5

Nets: Irving, Curry, Simmons, Durant, Claxton

Pelicans: McCollum, Ingram, Jones, Zion, Valanciunas

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

When is the Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans match?

The Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans is on Thursday, October 20.

At what time is the Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans match?

The is scheduled to start at 5:00 AM IST/ 7:30 PM ET.

Where is the Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans match?

The will be held at the Barclays Center in New York.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans match?

The game will be aired LIVE on the Sports 18 in India

Where can I watch the live stream of the Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans match?

The game will be streamed LIVE on Voot. It can also be viewed on NBA.com and NBA mobile app on a subscription basis.