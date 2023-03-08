Basketball

NBA injury news: Knicks’ Jalen Brunson sidelined again by left foot soreness

Brunson had been listed as questionable to return, but Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said he still wasn’t quite ready, saying the point guard’s status was day-to-day.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in action.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in action. | Photo Credit: AP

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson missed a second consecutive game because of a sore left foot, sitting out Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Knicks overcame Brunson’s absence Sunday in Boston when Immanuel Quickley moved into the starting lineup and scored a career-high 38 points in 55 minutes of a double-overtime victory that extended New York’s winning streak to nine.

Brunson was the Eastern Conference player of the month in February. He’s averaging 23.9 points.

