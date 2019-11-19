More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA: Doncic joins LeBron after 40-point triple-double, Clippers edge Thunder Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic became the second youngest player in NBA's history to record a 40-point triple-double on Tuesday. Dejan Kalinic 19 November, 2019 16:50 IST Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic finished with a triple-double of 42 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in his side's win over the San Antonio Spurs. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 19 November, 2019 16:50 IST Luka Doncic stole the show in the NBA on Monday, while the Los Angeles Clippers edged to victory.Doncic, 20, finished with a triple-double of 42 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in the Dallas Mavericks' 117-110 win over the San Antonio Spurs.The Slovenian became the second youngest player in NBA history to record a 40-point triple-double, with LeBron James the only other 20-year-old to manage the feat.Kawhi Leonard was sidelined again with a knee injury as the Clippers overcame the Oklahoma City Thunder 90-88.Paul George finished with 18 points, but it was Montrezl Harrell's 28 points and 12 rebounds off the bench that led the Clippers (9-5).- Harden, Westbrook guide Rockets to eighth straight win -James Harden had 36 points, six rebounds and five assists in the Houston Rockets' eighth straight win – a 132-108 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.WATCH| LeBron James impresses Kobe Bryant with alley-oopHe got plenty of support from Russell Westbrook, who posted a triple-double of 28 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks past the Chicago Bulls 115-101 with 33 points and 10 rebounds.- Horrible Hornets -The Charlotte Hornets (6-8) was destroyed by the Toronto Raptors, blown out in a 132-96 defeat.- George hits key three -George stepped up when the Clippers needed him, sinking a go-ahead three-pointer with less than 30 seconds remaining.- Monday's results -New York Knicks 123-105 Cleveland CavaliersIndiana Pacers 115-86 Brooklyn NetsToronto Raptors 132-96 Charlotte HornetsMilwaukee Bucks 115-101 Chicago BullsHouston Rockets 132-108 Portland Trail BlazersDallas Mavericks 117-110 San Antonio SpursBoston Celtics 99-85 Phoenix SunsMinnesota Timberwolves 112-102 Utah JazzLos Angeles Clippers 90-88 Oklahoma City Thunder- Thunder at Lakers -The Los Angeles Lakers is 11-2 and returns to action against the Thunder (5-8), which will be out to rebound from its narrow loss to the Clippers. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.