Youth World Championships: Ankit Narwal, Manish enter pre-quarterfinals

Asian silver-medallist Ankit Narwal (64kg) and Manish (75kg) advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the Youth World Boxing Championships in Kielce, Poland. Ankit defeated Uzbekistan's Akhmadjon Akhmedov 5-0, while Manish got the better of Israel's Daniel Ilyushonok 4-1. Ankit will square off against Poland's Oliwier Zamojski in the round of 16. Zamojski out-punched Lithuania's Nedas Gudomskas in his second-round bout. Next up for Manish is Jordan's Abdallah Alaarag, who got a bye in the opening round. Jugnoo bows out India endured disappointment in the super heavyweight +91kg category where Jugnoo lost his first-round contest to Hungary's Levente Kiss for an early exit. India has fielded a 20-member team - 10 men and as many women - in the competition, which features 414 boxers from 52 countries.