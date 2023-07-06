MagazineBuy Print

Anthony Joshua set for Dillian Whyte showdown in August

Joshua faces a rematch with Whyte, who he defeated in a heated British and Commonwealth title clash in 2015 to avenge a loss when they met as amateurs.

Published : Jul 06, 2023 22:07 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Joshua’s protracted talks with WBC champion Tyson Fury over a potential bout have broken down once more.
infoIcon

Former world champion Anthony Joshua is set for a heavyweight grudge match against fellow Briton Dillian Whyte on August 12 at London’s O2 Arena.

Joshua’s protracted talks with WBC champion Tyson Fury over a potential bout have broken down once more.

Instead, he faces a rematch with Whyte, who he defeated in a heated British and Commonwealth title clash in 2015 to avenge a loss when they met as amateurs.

“The rivalry runs deep and there is something about these two where they will never back down from each other,” promoter Eddie Hearn said.

Joshua beat Jermaine Franklin on points in April after suffering back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, the unified champion who is set to face Britain’s Daniel Dubois in Poland next month.

“I’ve been clear that my plan is to be active this year. August 12 is the date, I’ll be ready to fight. I look forward to dealing with business,” Joshua said.

Whyte, 35, recovered from his sixth round loss against Fury at Wembley in April 2022 with his own victory over Franklin in November last year.

“I’m looking forward to returning to the London O2 on August 12 and going to war. It’s 1-1, so this is the decider,” Whyte said.

If Joshua comes through his rematch with Whyte, he is then expected to go on to meet Deontay Wilder in another lucrative heavyweight showdown.

