Usyk to face Joshua in Saudi Arabia on August 20 for boxing heavyweight titles

Usyk beat Joshua in front of a sell-out crowd in September last year to claim the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts but the 32-year-old will have a chance to win back his belts in a fight dubbed "Rage on the Red Sea"

19 June, 2022 23:05 IST

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua   -  Getty Images

Unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk will face Briton Anthony Joshua in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Aug. 20 in a rematch of their London bout last year, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn's Matchroom stable announced on Sunday.

