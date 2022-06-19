More Sports Boxing Boxing Usyk to face Joshua in Saudi Arabia on August 20 for boxing heavyweight titles Usyk beat Joshua in front of a sell-out crowd in September last year to claim the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts but the 32-year-old will have a chance to win back his belts in a fight dubbed "Rage on the Red Sea" Reuters 19 June, 2022 23:05 IST Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua - Getty Images Reuters 19 June, 2022 23:05 IST Unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk will face Briton Anthony Joshua in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Aug. 20 in a rematch of their London bout last year, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn's Matchroom stable announced on Sunday.Usyk beat Joshua in front of a sell-out crowd in September last year to claim the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts but the 32-year-old will have a chance to win back his belts in a fight dubbed "Rage on the Red Sea". Read more stories on Boxing. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :