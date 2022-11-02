Boxing

Asian Elite Boxing C’Ships: Hussamuddin, Lakshya advance into quarters

Mohammad Hussamuddin and Lakshya Chahar won their respective bouts to progress to the quarterfinals of the ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan, on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
02 November, 2022 19:41 IST
India’s Mohammad Hussamuddin (left) beat Kyrgyzstan’s Seiitbek Uulu Munarbek in the pre-quarter final. 

India’s Mohammad Hussamuddin (left) beat Kyrgyzstan’s Seiitbek Uulu Munarbek in the pre-quarter final.  | Photo Credit: Asian Boxing Confederation

Mohammad Hussamuddin showed his experience and temperament to notch up a close win and move into the quarterfinals on the second day of ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan, on Wednesday.

2022 CWG bronze medallist Hussamuddin (57kg) was facing Kyrgyzstan’s Seiitbek Uulu Munarbek in the pre-quarter final. The Indian boxer started on a bright note and showed his technical superiority and clean boxing in the first round but his opponent came back strongly in the second round to mount a comeback.

Both the boxers had everything to play for in the last round, and they started attacking from the beginning but Hussamuddin kept his cool and landed more accurate punches and dodged his opponent consistently to ensure a 3-2 split verdict in his favour.

He will take on Pakistan’s Ilyas Hussain in the quarterfinal.

Late on Tuesday night, Lakshya Chahar (80kg) blanked Shabbos Negmat of Tajikistan 5-0 in the pre-quarterfinal bout to progress to the quarterfinal.

Later tonight, Sparsh will square off against Olympic bronze medallist and reigning World Champion Saken Bibossinov in the pre-quarterfinal bout.

Two Indian boxers- Savita (50kg) and Kapil (86kg) will be in action tomorrow in the round of 16.

The competition is witnessing the participation of 267 boxers from 27 top boxing nations.

Squad
Men: Govind Sahani (48kg), Sparsh Kumar (51kg), Ananta Chopade (54kg), Md. Hussamuddin (57kg), Etash Khan (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Amit Kumar (67kg), Sachin (71kg), Sumit (75kg), Lakshya (80kg), Kapil (86kg), Naveen (92kg), Narender (+92kg).
Women: Monika (48kg), Savita (50kg), Minakshi (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Simranjit (60kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita Boro (66kg), Pooja (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety (81kg), Alfiya Pathan (+81kg).

