Top fighters unwilling to put legacy on the line: Jake Paul

Reuters
Bengaluru 08 May, 2023 17:15 IST
FILE PHOTO: Jake Paul, left, punches Tyron Woodley during the second round of a Cruiserweight fight in 2021.

FILE PHOTO: Jake Paul, left, punches Tyron Woodley during the second round of a Cruiserweight fight in 2021. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Chris O’Meara

Jake Paul said top boxers are too focused on protecting their undefeated records and should be more willing to sign up for high-profile fights.

Britain’s Tyson Fury and Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk agreed late last year to a heavyweight unification title fight but the talks broke down in March.

Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua also invited Fury to think again about a future fight, though nothing has been finalised.

“It’s annoying. I think in boxing, fighters are not willing to risk their undefeated record and put it all on the line,” YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul told Sky Sports on Sunday at Formula One’s Miami Grand Prix.

“Their legacy and being undefeated are more important to them because Floyd Mayweather set that example for the sport, so if you lose, you’re ‘swept under the rug’ in boxing.”

Paul applauded Ryan Garcia for agreeing to face the unbeatean Gervonta Davis last month in the non-title catchweight fight, even though he suffered the first defeat of his career.

“Even though he lost, he did what a lot of other fighters aren’t doing: making big fights happen,” Paul added. Having lost to Tommy Fury in their fight in Saudi Arabia in February, Paul said he is confident of facing the British reality TV star in a rematch.

“It’s going to happen, it’s going to happen for sure,” Paul said. “Tommy is down, and I’m excited for that.”

