National Women's Boxing Championships: Nitu, Ankushita in quarterfinals

Former World Youth champions Nitu and Ankushita Boro continued their winning run to book places in the quarterfinals of the National women’s boxing championships at the St. Joseph’s International School here on Sunday.

Haryana girl Nitu got past Purabi Karmakar of West Bengal 5-0 in a 48kg bout. Assam's Ankushita thrashed Amandeep Kaur of Punjab to win by the referee stopping the contest in the first round of a 66kg contest.

World championships medallist Manju Rani, Asian champion Pooja Rani and South Asian Games gold medallist S.Kalaivani also reached the last-eight stage.

Important results (preliminary rounds):

48kg: Nitu (Har) bt Purabi Karmakar (WB) 5-0, Manju Rani (RSPB) bt Sobha Kahali (Utk) 5-0, Minakshi (Pun) bt Sushma Tamang (Sik) RSC-R2, S. Kalaivani (TN) bt Shital Dataniya (Guj) RSC-R1: 63kg: Parveen (Har) bt Chaoba Devi Hemam (AIP) 4-1, Nomita Kachari (Asm) bt Indira Singh (Cht) 5-0; 66kg: Niharika Gonella (Tel) bt Bhagyashree Purohit (Mah) RSC-R2, Jyoti (RSPB) bt Devika D. (Ker) RSC-R2, Ankushita Boro (Asm) bt Amandeep Kaur (Pun) RSC-R1, LalbuatSaihi (AIP) bt Jyoti Rani (Har) 5-0; 70kg: Arundhati Choudhary (Raj) bt P.Sandhya (TN) RSC-R1, Sohini (Chd) bt Komalpreet Kaur (Pun) 5-0; 75kg: Shalakha Singh (Del) bt Pranshu Rathore (Chd) 5-0, Saweety Boora (Har) bt Bhawna (AIP) 4-1; 81kg: Lalfakmawii Ralte (Miz) bt Shaily Singh (UP) 3-2, Pooja Rani (Har) bt P.Parvathi (Ker) RSC-R1; 81+kg: Lipakshi (Raj) bt Naganika Gonella (Tel) 5-0, Kavita Goyat (AIP) bt R.Jeevitha (TN) RSC-R1, Anisha (Chd) bt Arpita Shukla (MP) 4-1.