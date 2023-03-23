Nitu Ghanghas cruises into World Championship final

Commonwealth Games champion Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) advanced to the final of the Women’s World Championships with a 5-2 win over Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan here on Thursday.

In the rematch of last year’s quarterfinals, Nitu and Balkibekova went all guns blazing in the first round. However, the Kazakh was more dominant and took the round 2-3.

In the second round, Nitu came out strongly, landing hooks and jabs. Both boxers resorted to body blows and clinching with Nitu ending on top.

The final three minutes were a tense affair with Nitu getting the better of Balkibekova, forcing a bout review.

