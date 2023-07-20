Irrepressible Gukesh reaches 11th in live World ranking

D. Gukesh warmed up for the upcoming World Cup with a hat-trick of victories for the title-winning Turk Hava Yollari Spor Kulubu in the Turkish Chess Super League in Ankara and became World No. 11 in the live world rankings on Thursday.

The youngster, who scored 7.5 points from 10 rounds on the top board, gained 6.90 points in live ratings for a career-high tally of 2750.90. With the World Cup set to start later this month, Gukesh is expected to breach the coveted World top-10 bracket.

Gukesh’s victories in the last three rounds, against compatriot Leon Mendonca (rated 2627), Turkey’s Vahap Sanal (2585) and Russian Klementy Sychev (2540) saw him become only the third Indian to reach the 2750-mark in live rating.

Teammates Vidit Gujrathi contributed six points from eight games and R. Vaishali emerged as the chief contributor with nine points from 11 games as an unbeaten Turk Hava Yollari scored 21 match-points to take the title. Bayegan Pendik Satranc (19) and Apaydin Satranc (17) were the other teams on the podium from a field involving 12 clubs.