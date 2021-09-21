Hou Yifan Challenge chess: Praggnanandhaa in second spot

R. Praggnanandhaa returned to winning ways by beating compatriot Aditya Mittal and moved up to the second place behind Germany’s Vincent Keymer after 14 rounds of the Hou Yifan Challenge online rapid chess tournament on Tuesday.

Praggnanandhaa (10.5 points from 14 rounds), who won nine rounds on the first two days, went winless on Monday after suffering three losses - to USA’s Christopher Yoo, Keymer and fellow Indian Leon Mendonca. Before suffering his third loss of the day, Praggnanandha drew with USA’s Abhimanyu Mishra, the world’s youngest Grandmaster.

Keymer (11 points from 13 rounds) defeated Praggnanandhaa’s sister R. Vaishali in Tuesday’s opening round to stay atop the points table. Mendonca was fifth with 7.5 points from 13 rounds while Mittal and Vaishali were tied eighth with 6.5 points from 13 rounds.