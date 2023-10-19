Karthikeyan Murali becomes third Indian to defeat Magnus Carlsen in Classical Chess

India’s Karthikeyan Murali became just the third player from the country to defeat World number one Magnus Carlsen in classical chess.

The 24-year-old Indian managed to topple Carlsen while playing with black pieces in the seventh round of the ongoing Qatar Masters tournament.

Murali’s win over Carlsen, made him the third Indian after Harikrishna, who defeated the Norwegian in 2005, and Viswanathan Anand, the only other player from the country to have defeated Carlsen.

With this win, Murali joined the leaders which included the likes of India’s SL Narayan and Arjun Erigaisi, with a score of 5.5 out of 7.