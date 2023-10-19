MagazineBuy Print

Karthikeyan Murali becomes third Indian to defeat Magnus Carlsen in Classical Chess

India’s Karthikeyan Murali became just the third player from the country to defeat World number one Magnus Carlsen in classical chess.

Published : Oct 19, 2023 10:44 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Karthikeyan Murali of India game in action. (File Photo)
Karthikeyan Murali of India game in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B
infoIcon

Karthikeyan Murali of India game in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

India’s Karthikeyan Murali became just the third player from the country to defeat World number one Magnus Carlsen in classical chess.

The 24-year-old Indian managed to topple Carlsen while playing with black pieces in the seventh round of the ongoing Qatar Masters tournament.

READ | TNSCA set to host 50 IM norm closed circuit tournaments in a year, schedule for first 10 announced

Murali’s win over Carlsen, made him the third Indian after Harikrishna, who defeated the Norwegian in 2005, and Viswanathan Anand, the only other player from the country to have defeated Carlsen.

With this win, Murali joined the leaders which included the likes of India’s SL Narayan and Arjun Erigaisi, with a score of 5.5 out of 7.

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
