World Blitz Chess: Humpy takes fifth spot

India’s K. Humpy finished fifth in the women’s event of the FIDE World Blitz championship while R. Vaishali slipped to 14th.

Humpy scored 11.5 points from 17 rounds to take the fifth place after finishing equal on points with two others.

A loss to Polina Shuvalova (Russia) in the final round hurt Humpy’s chances of a better finish. Vaishali also went down to Olga Girya (Russia) in the last round to slip out of the top 10.

ALSO READ - Indian chess league to begin in June, 2022

In the open section, Vidit Gujrathi was the best Indian performer, taking 18th place with 13 points, while Nihal Sarin, who also scored 13 points, finished 19th. Eighteen-year old GM Arjun Erigaisi, who had held World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen to a draw, finished 24th with 12.5 points.

Teenager GM D. Gukesh, who finished ninth in the Rapid event, wound up with 12.5 points and finished 32nd.

Harikrishna takes 84th spot

All other Indians in the Open event finished outside the top 50, with P. Harikrishna, the highest-ranked player from India in the tournament, taking the 84th place and Harsha Bharathakoti (11 points) securing the 68th spot.

ALSO READ - AICF hikes prize-money of all Chess Nationals by ₹76 lakh

Among women, Vantika Agrawal (9.5 points) finished 30th and Padmini Rout, with 8.5 points, took the 55th place.

France’s Maxime Vachier-Lagrave edged out Poland’s star player Jan-Kryzstof Duda in the tie-break to emerge champion while 17-year old Bibisara Assaubayeva dominated the Women’s Championship and captured the title with a round to spare. Carlsen, the defending champion in both the Rapid and Blitz events, lost both the titles.