Nihal Sarin wins Silver Lake Open chess tournament

Nihal Sarin won the Silver Lake Open chess tournament in Serbia on Tuesday. The third-seeded Indian came on top of the field with eight points from nine rounds.

In the final round, he defeated Branko Damljanovic of the host. The second and third places were also taken by Indians, as Raunak Sadhwani and Abhimanyu Puranik scored seven points each.

Another Indian, Raja Harshit finished tenth.