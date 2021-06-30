Chess Chess Nihal Sarin wins Silver Lake Open chess tournament Nihal Sarin won the Silver Lake Open chess tournament in Serbia on Tuesday. The third-seeded Indian came on top of the field with eight points from nine rounds. Team Sportstar 30 June, 2021 20:54 IST File picture of Nihal Sarin. - THE HINDU Team Sportstar 30 June, 2021 20:54 IST Nihal Sarin won the Silver Lake Open chess tournament in Serbia on Tuesday. The third-seeded Indian came on top of the field with eight points from nine rounds.READ: Nihal Sarin, Praggnanandhaa get wild cards for chess World CupIn the final round, he defeated Branko Damljanovic of the host. The second and third places were also taken by Indians, as Raunak Sadhwani and Abhimanyu Puranik scored seven points each. Another Indian, Raja Harshit finished tenth. Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :