World Rapid Chess Championship 2023: Humpy back in contention; Vidit, Arjun trail leaders by half-a-point

World Rapid Chess Championship 2023: With three rounds to go, Koneru Humpy was in the company of China’s Zhao Mo and within half a point of the surprise Russian leader Anastasia Bodnaruk, seeded 51.

Published : Dec 27, 2023 22:31 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Rakesh Rao
India’s Koneru Humpy in action at the 2023 World Rapid Chess Championship.
India’s Koneru Humpy in action at the 2023 World Rapid Chess Championship. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Lennart Ootes
infoIcon

India’s Koneru Humpy in action at the 2023 World Rapid Chess Championship. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Lennart Ootes

Former world rapid champion Koneru Humpy stayed in contention for the women’s World rapid chess championship by scoring 3.5 points from four rounds for a tally of 6.5 from eight rounds and shared the second spot at Samarkand (Uzbekistan) on Wednesday.

With three rounds to go, the 2019 champion was in the company of China’s Zhao Mo and within half a point of the surprise Russian leader Anastasia Bodnaruk, seeded 51.

In the open category, where Magnus Carlsen, Vladislav Fedoseev and Yu Yangyi led at seven points, Bharath Subramanium, Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujarathi were among the 13 players sharing the fourth spot at 6.5 points.

ALSO READ | World Rapid Chess Championship 2023: Arjun, Vidit among leaders in open section; Vaishali shares second spot in women’s

Bharath – seeded a distant 137 in a field of 202 – continued his impressive run. Following his unbeaten run on the first day, the youngster defeated senior teammate Sandipan Chanda, lost to Yu Yangyi, drew with R. Praggnanandhaa and defeated Italy’s Sabino Brunello.

Strangely, Arjun played with all three second-day leaders. He drew Yu Yangyi and Carlsen but lost to Fedoseev before beating Armenia’s Robert Hovhannisyan.

Eighth seed Humpy, in the 50th spot after her second-round loss on Tuesday, rallied brilliantly to win five straight rounds including the one against sixth-round leader Mo Zhai to share the lead after seven rounds. She had good chances to stretch her winning sequence after reaching a better position against China’s Lei Tingjie before the game ended in a draw.

ALSO READ | Vaishali feels more secure in her own identity and performance now: coach RB Ramesh

N. Priyanka proved the best Indian on view when she won all four rounds of the day to be placed 10th. Her victims included teammates R. Vaishali, V. Sarayu, former World champion Zhu Chen and Russia’s Valentina Gunina, a four-time Russian Women’s champion.

In contrast, Aravindh Chithambaram shockingly lost all four rounds and slipped to the last position among the Indians.

Standing (Indians) after Day 2:
Open (after nine rounds): 4-5. Bharath Subramaniyam, Arjun Erigaisi (6.5 each), 10. Vidit Gujarathi (6.5), 22. Nihal Sarin (6), 35. S. L. Narayanan (5.5), 38. R. Praggnanandhaa (5.5), 46. D. Gukesh (5.5), 51. Aditya Mittal (5.5), 73. Sandipan Chanda (5), 101-102. V. Pranav, Mitrabha Guha (4.5 each), 111. Raunak Sadhwani (4.5), 115. Surya Shekhar Ganguly (4.5), 121. M. Pranesh (4), 147. Karthik Venkataraman (3.5), 154. B. Adhiban (3.5), 167. Aravindh Chithambaram (3),
Women (after eight rounds): 2. K. Humpy (6.5), 10. N. Priyanka (6), 22. R. Vaishali (5), 30. Divya Deshmukh (5), 40. D. Harika (4.5), 44. M. Varshini Sahithi (4.5), 45. B. Savitha Shri (4.5), 53. Padmini Rout (4), 60. M. Varshini Sahithi (4), 73. Soumya Swaminathan (3.5), 80. Rakshitta Ravi (3.5), 91. V. Sarayu (3).

Related Topics

World Rapid Chess Championship /

Vidit Gujrathi /

Arjun Erigaisi /

Magnus Carlsen /

R. Vaishali /

Koneru Humpy

  World Rapid Chess Championship 2023: Humpy back in contention; Vidit, Arjun trail leaders by half-a-point
The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
