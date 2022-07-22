The Commonwealth Games 2022 will take place in Birmingham between July 28 and August 8.

AUGUST 4- DAY 7

Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park

(13:00 - 18:15)

Men’s Singles - Sectional Play - Round 4 and Round 5

Women’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 4 and Round 5

(19:30 – 00:45)

Women’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 5 and Quarter-Finals

Men’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 4 and Round 5

Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 - Semi-Finals

Badminton, The NEC Hall 5

(13:30 – 19:30)

Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32

Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32

Men’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 32

Women’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 32

Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 32

(21:00 – 03:00)

Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32

Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 32

Men’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 32

Women’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 32

Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 32

Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

(13:30 – 17:00)

Women’s Group Match

South Africa v New Zealand

England v Wales

(18:30 – 22:00)

Men’s Group Match

India v Wales

Canada v England

(23:30 – 03:00)

Men’s Group Match

South Africa v New Zealand

Australia v Pakistan

Netball, The NEC Arena

(13:30 – 17:00)

Australia v Jamaica

Wales v Barbados

(18:30 – 22:00)

Trinidad & Tobago v Northern Ireland

Malawi v Uganda

(23:30 – 03:00)

South Africa v Scotland

New Zealand v England

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3

(14:00 – 18:45)

Mixed Doubles Round 1

Women’s Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 3

Women’s Classes 6-10 Qualifying Round 3

Men’s Classes 3-5 Qualifying Round 3

Men’s Classes 8-10 Qualifying Round 3

Men’s Doubles Round 1

Women’s Doubles Round 1

(20:30 – 1:00)

Mixed Doubles Round 2

Women’s Singles Round 1

Men’s Doubles Round 2

Athletics and Para Athletics, Alexander Stadium

(14:30 – 17:30)

Men’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Rounds

Men’s Decathlon 100m

Women’s 200m Round 1

Men’s Decathlon Long Jump - A & B

Women’s High Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B

Men’s 1500m Round 1

Men’s 200m Round 1

Men’s Decathlon Shot Put

(23:00 – 02:30)

Women’s Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Final

Men’s Decathlon High Jump - A & B

Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1

Men’s Long Jump Final

Men’s 400m Hurdles Semi-finals

Women’s 800m Semi-finals

Men’s 100m T11/12 Final

Men’s Discus Throw Final

Men’s Decathlon 400m

Women’s 1500m T53/54 Final

Men’s 110m Hurdles Final

Cycling – Time Trail, West Park

(14:30 – 20:30)

Women’s Final

Men’s Final

Cricket T20, Edgbaston

(15:30 – 19:00)

Women’s Group B Match

South Africa vs Sri Lanka

(22:30 – 02:00)

Women’s Group B Match

England vs New Zealand

Boxing, The NEC Hall 4

(16:30 – 20:30)

Women’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Flyweight (48-51kg) Quarter-Final

Women’s Light Flyweight (48-50kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Bantamweight (51-54kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final

Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Light Welterweight (60-63.5kg) Quarter-Final

Women’s Light Middleweight (66-70kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Welterweight (63.5-67kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Light Middleweight (67-71kg) Quarter-Final

Women’s Lightweight (57-60kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Middleweight (71-75kg) Quarter-Final

Women’s Middleweight (70-75kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Heavyweight (86-92kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Super Heavyweight (Over 92kg) Quarter-Final

(22:30 – 02:30)

Women’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Flyweight (48-51kg) Quarter-Final

Women’s Light Flyweight (48-50kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Bantamweight (51-54kg) Quarter-Final

Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final

Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Light Welterweight (60-63.5kg) Quarter-Final

Women’s Light Middleweight (66-70kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Welterweight (63.5-67kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Light Middleweight (67-71kg) Quarter-Final

Women’s Lightweight (57-60kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Middleweight (71-75kg) Quarter-Final

Women’s Middleweight (70-75kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Heavyweight (86-92kg) Quarter-Final

Men’s Super Heavyweight (Over 92kg) Quarter-Final

Gymnastics – Rhythmic, Arena Birmingham

(16:30 -20:00)

Team Final

Individual Qualification - Subdivision 1

(22:30 – 02:00)

Team Final

Individual Qualification - Subdivision 2

Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

(16:30 – 19:30)

Women’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

Men’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 32

Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

(22:30 – 01:30)

Women’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

Men’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 32

Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round of 16

Men’s Doubles Preliminary Round of 32

Aquatics – Diving, Sandwell Aquatics Centre

(17:30 – 20:00)

Men’s 1m Springboard Preliminary

Women’s 10m Platform Preliminary

(22:30 – 01:30)

Men’s 1m Springboard Final

Women’s 10m Platform Final

Beach Volleyball, Smithfield

(19:00 – 22:00)

Women’s Group Match

Australia vs Cyprus

Scotland vs Solomon Islands

Men’s Group Match

Canada vs The Gambia

(23:30 – 02:30)

Women’s Group Match

St Kitts & Nevis vs Sri Lanka

Women’s Group Match

England vs Vanuatu

Trinidad & Tobago vs Sri Lanka

Para Powerlifting, The NEC Hall 1

(19:30 – 22:15)

Women’s Lightweight (Up to and including 61kg) Final

Men’s Lightweight (Up to and including 72kg) Final

(0:00 – 02:45)

Women’s Heavyweight (Over 61kg) Final

Men’s Heavyweight (Over 72kg) Final

(Timings are subject to change)