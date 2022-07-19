Birmingham is set to host the Commonwealth Games 2022. The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on July 28, while the closing ceremony is scheduled for August 8.
Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park 13:00 - 19:45
Men’s Triples - Semi-Finals
Women’s Fours - Semi-Finals
Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 - Semi-Finals
Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 - Semi-Finals
Women’s Singles - Semi-Finals
Men’s Triples - Medal Matches
Men’s Pairs - Semi-Finals
Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 Sectional Play - Round 2
21:00 - 0:15
Women’s Singles - Medal Matches
Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 Sectional Play - Round 3
Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre 13:30 – 17:00
Women’s Group Match
Wales v Ghana
Scotland v Kenya
18:30 - 22:00
Men’s Group Match
Scotland v South Africa
England v India
23:30 - 3:00
Men’s Group Match
Ghana v Canada
New Zealand v Australia
Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3 14:00 - 19:15
Women’s Team Event Bronze Medal Match
Women’s Team Event Gold Medal Match
21:00 - 2:00
Men’s Team Event Semi-Finals
Weightlifting, The NEC Hall 1 14:00 - 16:30
Men’s 81kg Finals
18:30 - 21:00
Women’s 64kg
23:00 - 1:30
Women’s 71kg
Judo, Coventry Arena 14:30 - 19:30
Women’s -48kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage
Women’s -52kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage
Women’s -57kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage
Men’s -60kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage
Men’s -66kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage
21:30 – 0:15
Women’s -48kg Medal Contests
Men’s -60kg Medal Contests
Women’s -52kg Medal Contests
Men’s -66kg Medal Contests
Women’s -57kg Medal Contests
Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre 15:00 - 17:00
Women’s 200m Backstroke Heats
Men’s 50m Breaststroke Heats
Women’s 100m Freestyle Heats
Men’s 100m Butterfly Heats
Women’s 200m Individual Medley Heats
Men’s 50m Freestyle S7 Heat
Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB6 Heat
Women’s 100m Breaststroke Heats
Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats
Women’s 800m Freestyle Heats
23:30 - 2:30
Men’s 100m Freestyle Final
Women’s 200m Backstroke Final
Men’s 50m Breaststroke Semi-Finals
Women’s 100m Freestyle Semi-Finals
Men’s 100m Butterfly Semi-Finals
Women’s 200m Individual Medley Final
Men’s 50m Freestyle S7 Final
Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB6 Final
Men’s 50m Backstroke Final
Women’s 50m Butterfly Final
Women’s 100m Breaststroke Semi-Finals
Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final
Badminton, The NEC Hall 5 15:30 - 19:30
Mixed Team Event Semi-Final
Boxing, The NEC Hall 4 16:30 – 19:30
Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16
23:00 - 2:00
Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16
Netball, The NEC Arena 16:30 - 20:00
Australia v South Africa
Jamaica v Barbados
Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre 16:30 - 19:30
Women’s Singles Quarter-final
Women’s Singles Plate Quarter-final
Men’s Singles Quarter-final
Men’s Singles Plate Quarter-final
22:30 - 1:30
Women’s Singles Quarter-final
Women’s Singles Plate Quarter-final
Men’s Singles Quarter-final
Men’s Singles Plate Quarter-final
Gymnastics – Artistic, Arena Birmingham 17:30 - 21:30
Men’s Floor Exercise Final
Women’s Vault Final
Men’s Pommel Horse Final
Women’s Uneven Bars Final
Men’s Rings Final
Cycling - Track and Para Track, Lee Valley VeloPark 18:30 - 23:30
Women’s 10km Scratch Race Qualification
Women’s Keirin Round 1
Men’s 40km Points Race Qualification
Women’s Keirin Round 1 Repechage
Men’s 1000m Time Trial Final
Women’s Keirin Round 2
Women’s 10km Scratch Race Final
Women’s Keirin Finals (7-12 & 1-6)
Men’s 40km Points Race Final
Beach Volleyball, Smithfield 19:00 - 22:00
Men’s Group Match - Australia v South Africa
Men’s Group Match - England v Cyprus
Women’s Group Match - Canada v Kenya
23:30 - 2:30
Women’s Group Match - New Zealand v Ghana
Men’s Group Match - Rwanda v Maldives
Men’s Group Match - New Zealand v Tuvalu
Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3, Smithfield 19:30 - 22:30
Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Quarter-final 1
Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Quarter-final 1
Women’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 1
Women’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 2
Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Quarter-final 2
Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Quarter-final
0:00 - 3:00
Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 1
Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 1
Men’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 1
Men’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 2
Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 2
Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 2
Badminton, The NEC Hall 5 22:00 - 2:00
Mixed Team Event Semi-Final
Netball, The NEC Arena 22:30 - 2:00
England v Northern Ireland
New Zealand v Malawi
(Timings are subject to change)