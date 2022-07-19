Birmingham is set to host the Commonwealth Games 2022. The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on July 28, while the closing ceremony is scheduled for August 8.

AUGUST 1- Day 4

Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park 13:00 - 19:45

Men’s Triples - Semi-Finals

Women’s Fours - Semi-Finals

Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 - Semi-Finals

Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 - Semi-Finals

Women’s Singles - Semi-Finals

Men’s Triples - Medal Matches

Men’s Pairs - Semi-Finals

Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 Sectional Play - Round 2

21:00 - 0:15

Women’s Singles - Medal Matches

Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 Sectional Play - Round 3

Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre 13:30 – 17:00

Women’s Group Match

Wales v Ghana

Scotland v Kenya

18:30 - 22:00

Men’s Group Match

Scotland v South Africa

England v India

23:30 - 3:00

Men’s Group Match

Ghana v Canada

New Zealand v Australia

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3 14:00 - 19:15

Women’s Team Event Bronze Medal Match

Women’s Team Event Gold Medal Match

21:00 - 2:00

Men’s Team Event Semi-Finals

Weightlifting, The NEC Hall 1 14:00 - 16:30

Men’s 81kg Finals

18:30 - 21:00

Women’s 64kg

23:00 - 1:30

Women’s 71kg

Judo, Coventry Arena 14:30 - 19:30

Women’s -48kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage

Women’s -52kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage

Women’s -57kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage

Men’s -60kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage

Men’s -66kg Preliminary Rounds Quarter-finals Semi-finals and Repechage

21:30 – 0:15

Women’s -48kg Medal Contests

Men’s -60kg Medal Contests

Women’s -52kg Medal Contests

Men’s -66kg Medal Contests

Women’s -57kg Medal Contests

Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre 15:00 - 17:00

Women’s 200m Backstroke Heats

Men’s 50m Breaststroke Heats

Women’s 100m Freestyle Heats

Men’s 100m Butterfly Heats

Women’s 200m Individual Medley Heats

Men’s 50m Freestyle S7 Heat

Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB6 Heat

Women’s 100m Breaststroke Heats

Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats

Women’s 800m Freestyle Heats

23:30 - 2:30

Men’s 100m Freestyle Final

Women’s 200m Backstroke Final

Men’s 50m Breaststroke Semi-Finals

Women’s 100m Freestyle Semi-Finals

Men’s 100m Butterfly Semi-Finals

Women’s 200m Individual Medley Final

Men’s 50m Freestyle S7 Final

Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB6 Final

Men’s 50m Backstroke Final

Women’s 50m Butterfly Final

Women’s 100m Breaststroke Semi-Finals

Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final

Badminton, The NEC Hall 5 15:30 - 19:30

Mixed Team Event Semi-Final

Boxing, The NEC Hall 4 16:30 – 19:30

Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16

23:00 - 2:00

Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16

Netball, The NEC Arena 16:30 - 20:00

Australia v South Africa

Jamaica v Barbados

Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre 16:30 - 19:30

Women’s Singles Quarter-final

Women’s Singles Plate Quarter-final

Men’s Singles Quarter-final

Men’s Singles Plate Quarter-final

22:30 - 1:30

Women’s Singles Quarter-final

Women’s Singles Plate Quarter-final

Men’s Singles Quarter-final

Men’s Singles Plate Quarter-final

Gymnastics – Artistic, Arena Birmingham 17:30 - 21:30

Men’s Floor Exercise Final

Women’s Vault Final

Men’s Pommel Horse Final

Women’s Uneven Bars Final

Men’s Rings Final

Cycling - Track and Para Track, Lee Valley VeloPark 18:30 - 23:30

Women’s 10km Scratch Race Qualification

Women’s Keirin Round 1

Men’s 40km Points Race Qualification

Women’s Keirin Round 1 Repechage

Men’s 1000m Time Trial Final

Women’s Keirin Round 2

Women’s 10km Scratch Race Final

Women’s Keirin Finals (7-12 & 1-6)

Men’s 40km Points Race Final

Beach Volleyball, Smithfield 19:00 - 22:00

Men’s Group Match - Australia v South Africa

Men’s Group Match - England v Cyprus

Women’s Group Match - Canada v Kenya

23:30 - 2:30

Women’s Group Match - New Zealand v Ghana

Men’s Group Match - Rwanda v Maldives

Men’s Group Match - New Zealand v Tuvalu

Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3, Smithfield 19:30 - 22:30

Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Quarter-final 1

Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Quarter-final 1

Women’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 1

Women’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 2

Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Quarter-final 2

Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Quarter-final

0:00 - 3:00

Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 1

Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 1

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 1

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 2

Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 2

Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Semi-final 2

Badminton, The NEC Hall 5 22:00 - 2:00

Mixed Team Event Semi-Final

Netball, The NEC Arena 22:30 - 2:00

England v Northern Ireland

New Zealand v Malawi

(Timings are subject to change)