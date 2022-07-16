The Commonwealth Games 2022 will take place in Birmingham between July 28 and August 8. The opening ceremony is scheduled on July 28, while the closing ceremony will happen on August 8.
All timings follow the Indian Standard Time (IST)
Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre
(15:00 - 17:00)
Men's 200m Freestyle Heats
Women's 50m Freestyle Heats
Men's 50m Freestyle S13 Heat
Women's 50m Freestyle S13 Heat
Men's 100m Breaststroke Heats
Women's 100m Backstroke Heats
Men's 400m Individual Medley Heats
Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats
Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats
Men's 200m Breaststroke Heats
Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats
(23:30 - 2:30)
Women's 50m Breaststroke Final
Men's 200m Freestyle Final
Women's 50m Freestyle Semi-Finals
Men's 50m Freestyle S13 Final
Women's 50m Freestyle S13 Final
Men's 100m Breaststroke Semi-Finals
Women's 100m Backstroke Semi-Finals
Men's 400m Individual Medley Final
Women's 100m Butterfly Final
Men's 100m Backstroke Final
Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final
Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final
Athletics - Marathon, Smithfield
(11:30 - 18:00)
Men’s Marathon T53/54 Final
Women’s Marathon T53/54 Final
Men’s Marathon Final
Women’s Marathon Final
Badminton, The NEC Hall 5
(13:30 - 17:00)
Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 2
Australia v Pakistan
Canada v Maldives
India v Sri Lanka
Scotland v Uganda
(18:30 - 22:00)
Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 3
England v Singapore
Malaysia v South Africa
Jamaica v Zambia
Mauritius v Barbados
(23:30 - 3:00)
Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 3
Canada v Scotland
India v Australia
Sri Lanka v Pakistan
Maldives v Uganda
Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3, Smithfield
(20:00 - 22:30)
Men's Basketball 3x3 - Group B
Women's Basketball 3x3 - Group B
Men's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Group A
Women's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Group A
(0:00 - 2:30)
Men's Basketball 3x3 - Group B
Women's Basketball 3x3 - Group B
Men's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Group B
Women's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Group B
Beach Volleyball, Smithfield
(19:00 - 22:00)
Men's Group Match - England v Tuvalu
Men's Group Match - Rwanda v South Africa
Women's Group Match - Canada v Ghana
(23:30 - 2:30)
Women's Group Match - New Zealand v Kenya
Men's Group Match - New Zealand v Cyprus
Men's Group Match - Australia v Maldives
Boxing, The NEC Hall 4
(16:30 - 19:30)
Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Rounds of 16 & 32
(23:00 - 1:30)
Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16
Cricket T20, Edgbaston Stadium
(15:30 - 19:00)
Women’s Group B Match: New Zealand v South Africa
(22:30 - 2:00)
Women’s Group B Match: England v Sri Lanka
Cycling - Track and Para Track, Lee Valley VeloPark
(14:30 - 18:45)
Women's Sprint Qualification
Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualification
Womens Sprint 1/8 Finals
Womens Sprint Quarter-Finals
Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualification
(20:30 - 23:30)
Men's Keirin Round 1
Womens Sprint Semi-Finals
Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Finals
Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechage
Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Finals
Men's Keirin Round 2
Women's Sprint Finals
Men's Keirin Finals (7-12 & 1-6)
Gymnastics - Artistic, Arena Birmingham
(13:30 - 18:30)
Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 1
Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 2
(21:00 - 2:30)
Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 3
Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 4
Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
(13:30 - 17:00)
Men's Group Match
South Africa v Pakistan
Canada v Wales
(18:30 - 22:00)
Women's Group Match
Australia v Kenya
England v Ghana
(23:30 - 3:00)
Women's Group Match
India v Wales
New Zealand v Scotland
Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park
(13:00 - 18:15)
Men’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 3
Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 3
Women’s Singles Sectional Play - Round 3
Men’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 4
Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 3
Women’s Singles Sectional Play - Round 4
(19:30 - 0:45)
Women's Fours Sectional Play - Round 3
Para Men's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 4
Men's Pairs Sectional Play - Round 3
Women's Fours Sectional Play - Round 4
Para Women's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 4
Men's Pairs Sectional Play - Round 4
Netball, The NEC Arena
(16:30 - 20:00)
Australia v Scotland
England v Malawi
(22:30 - 2:00)
Jamaica v South Africa
New Zealand v Uganda
Rugby Sevens, Coventry Stadium
(13:30 - 18:00)
Women's Group Match
Men's Group Match
(22:00 - 3:00)
Women's 5-8 Semi-final 1
Women's 5-8 Semi-final 2
Men's 9-16 Quarter-final 1
Men's 9-16 Quarter-final 2
Men's 9-16 Quarter-final 3
Men's 9-16 Quarter-final 4
Women's Semi-final 1
Women's Semi-final 2
Men's Quarter-final 1
Men's Quarter-final 2
Men's Quarter-final 3
Men's Quarter-final 4
Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
(16:30 - 19:00)
Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 32
Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 32
(22:30 - 1:00)
Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 32
Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 32
Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3
(14:00 - 19:00)
Women's Team Event Qualifying Round 3
Men's Team Event Qualifying Round 3
(20:30 - 1:30)
Women's Team Event Quarter-Finals
Weightlifting, The NEC Hall 1
(13:30 - 18:15)
Men’s 55kg Final
Men’s 61kg Final
(20:00 - 22:15)
Women’s 49kg
(0:30 - 2:45)
Women’s 55kg
(Timings are subject to change)