The Commonwealth Games 2022 will take place in Birmingham between July 28 and August 8. The opening ceremony is scheduled on July 28, while the closing ceremony will happen on August 8.

JULY 30- Day 2

All timings follow the Indian Standard Time (IST)

Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre

(15:00 - 17:00)

Men's 200m Freestyle Heats

Women's 50m Freestyle Heats

Men's 50m Freestyle S13 Heat

Women's 50m Freestyle S13 Heat

Men's 100m Breaststroke Heats

Women's 100m Backstroke Heats

Men's 400m Individual Medley Heats

Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats

Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats

Men's 200m Breaststroke Heats

Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats

(23:30 - 2:30)

Women's 50m Breaststroke Final

Men's 200m Freestyle Final

Women's 50m Freestyle Semi-Finals

Men's 50m Freestyle S13 Final

Women's 50m Freestyle S13 Final

Men's 100m Breaststroke Semi-Finals

Women's 100m Backstroke Semi-Finals

Men's 400m Individual Medley Final

Women's 100m Butterfly Final

Men's 100m Backstroke Final

Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final

Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final

Athletics - Marathon, Smithfield

(11:30 - 18:00)

Men’s Marathon T53/54 Final

Women’s Marathon T53/54 Final

Men’s Marathon Final

Women’s Marathon Final

Badminton, The NEC Hall 5

(13:30 - 17:00)

Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 2

Australia v Pakistan

Canada v Maldives

India v Sri Lanka

Scotland v Uganda

(18:30 - 22:00)

Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 3

England v Singapore

Malaysia v South Africa

Jamaica v Zambia

Mauritius v Barbados

(23:30 - 3:00)

Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 3

Canada v Scotland

India v Australia

Sri Lanka v Pakistan

Maldives v Uganda

Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3, Smithfield

(20:00 - 22:30)

Men's Basketball 3x3 - Group B

Women's Basketball 3x3 - Group B

Men's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Group A

Women's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Group A

(0:00 - 2:30)

Men's Basketball 3x3 - Group B

Women's Basketball 3x3 - Group B

Men's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Group B

Women's Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Group B

Beach Volleyball, Smithfield

(19:00 - 22:00)

Men's Group Match - England v Tuvalu

Men's Group Match - Rwanda v South Africa

Women's Group Match - Canada v Ghana

(23:30 - 2:30)

Women's Group Match - New Zealand v Kenya

Men's Group Match - New Zealand v Cyprus

Men's Group Match - Australia v Maldives

Boxing, The NEC Hall 4

(16:30 - 19:30)

Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Rounds of 16 & 32

(23:00 - 1:30)

Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16

Cricket T20, Edgbaston Stadium

(15:30 - 19:00)

Women’s Group B Match: New Zealand v South Africa

(22:30 - 2:00)

Women’s Group B Match: England v Sri Lanka

Cycling - Track and Para Track, Lee Valley VeloPark

(14:30 - 18:45)

Women's Sprint Qualification

Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualification

Womens Sprint 1/8 Finals

Womens Sprint Quarter-Finals

Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualification

(20:30 - 23:30)

Men's Keirin Round 1

Womens Sprint Semi-Finals

Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Finals

Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechage

Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Finals

Men's Keirin Round 2

Women's Sprint Finals

Men's Keirin Finals (7-12 & 1-6)

Gymnastics - Artistic, Arena Birmingham

(13:30 - 18:30)

Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 1

Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 2

(21:00 - 2:30)

Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 3

Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 4

Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

(13:30 - 17:00)

Men's Group Match

South Africa v Pakistan

Canada v Wales

(18:30 - 22:00)

Women's Group Match

Australia v Kenya

England v Ghana

(23:30 - 3:00)

Women's Group Match

India v Wales

New Zealand v Scotland

Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park

(13:00 - 18:15)

Men’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 3

Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 3

Women’s Singles Sectional Play - Round 3

Men’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 4

Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 3

Women’s Singles Sectional Play - Round 4

(19:30 - 0:45)

Women's Fours Sectional Play - Round 3

Para Men's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 4

Men's Pairs Sectional Play - Round 3

Women's Fours Sectional Play - Round 4

Para Women's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 4

Men's Pairs Sectional Play - Round 4

Netball, The NEC Arena

(16:30 - 20:00)

Australia v Scotland

England v Malawi

(22:30 - 2:00)

Jamaica v South Africa

New Zealand v Uganda

Rugby Sevens, Coventry Stadium

(13:30 - 18:00)

Women's Group Match

Men's Group Match

(22:00 - 3:00)

Women's 5-8 Semi-final 1

Women's 5-8 Semi-final 2

Men's 9-16 Quarter-final 1

Men's 9-16 Quarter-final 2

Men's 9-16 Quarter-final 3

Men's 9-16 Quarter-final 4

Women's Semi-final 1

Women's Semi-final 2

Men's Quarter-final 1

Men's Quarter-final 2

Men's Quarter-final 3

Men's Quarter-final 4

Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre

(16:30 - 19:00)

Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 32

Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 32

(22:30 - 1:00)

Women's Singles Preliminary Round of 32

Men's Singles Preliminary Round of 32

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3

(14:00 - 19:00)

Women's Team Event Qualifying Round 3

Men's Team Event Qualifying Round 3

(20:30 - 1:30)

Women's Team Event Quarter-Finals

Weightlifting, The NEC Hall 1

(13:30 - 18:15)

Men’s 55kg Final

Men’s 61kg Final

(20:00 - 22:15)

Women’s 49kg

(0:30 - 2:45)

Women’s 55kg

(Timings are subject to change)