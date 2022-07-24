Commonwealth Games Day 9 full schedule 2022: Events, Fixtures, Dates, Timings in IST

Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule: Sportstar brings you the full timetable of CWG events, scheduled to begin on July 28.

General view of the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, in Birmingham. | Photo Credit: AFP

Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule: Sportstar brings you the full timetable of CWG events, scheduled to begin on July 28.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 will take place in Birmingham between July 28 and August 8. AUGUST 6- DAY 9 Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park (13:00 - 19:45) Women’s Pairs – Medal Matches Men’s Fours – Medal Matches Men’s Singles - Semi-Finals (21:00 – 00:15) Men’s Singles - Medal Matches Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre (13:30 – 18:00) Men’s Classification Match 9v10 and Match 7v8 (22:30 – 03:00) Men’s Semi-Final 1 & Semi-Final 2 Netball, The NEC Arena (13:30 – 15:30) Semi-Final 1 (19:00 – 21:00) Semi-Final 2 Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3 (14:00 – 18:45) Women’s Doubles Round 3 Men’s Singles Quarter-Finals Women’s Singles Semi-Finals Men’s Doubles Semi-Finals Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals (20:30 – 02:30) Women’s Doubles Quarter-Finals Women’s Singles Classes 6-10 Medal Matches Men’s Singles Classes 3-5 Medal Matches Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Medal Matches Athletics and Para Athletics, Alexander Stadium (14:30 – 17:45) Women’s High Jump Final Women’s Shot Put F55-57 Final Women’s 10km Race Walk Final Men’s Hammer Throw Final Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1 Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1 Men’s 1500m Final (23:00 – 02:15) Women’s Hammer Throw Final Men’s Pole Vault Final Women’s 400m Hurdles Final Women’s 800m Final Men’s 5000m Final Men’s 400m Hurdles Final Women’s 200m Final Men’s 200m Final Aquatics – Diving, Sandwell Aquatics Centre (14:30 – 17:30) Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary Women’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final (22:30 – 01:30) Men’s 3m Springboard Final Women’s Synchronised 10m Platform Final Gymnastics – Rhythmic, Arena Birmingham (14:30 -17:30) Hoop Final Ball Final Clubs Final Ribbon Final Boxing, The NEC Hall 4 (15:00 – 17:30) Women’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) Semi-Finals Men’s Flyweight (48-51kg) Semi-Finals Women’s Light Middleweight (66-70kg) Semi-Finals Men’s Middleweight (71-75kg) Semi-Finals Men’s Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) Semi-Finals (19:00 – 22:00) Women’s Light Flyweight (48-50kg) Semi-Final Men’s Bantamweight (51-54kg) Semi-Final Men’s Light Welterweight (60-63.5kg) Semi-Finals Men’s Light Middleweight (67-71kg) Semi-Finals Women’s Lightweight (57-60kg) Semi-Finals Women’s Lightweight (66-70kg) Semi-Finals Men’s Heavyweight (86-92kg) Semi-Finals (23:30 – 02:00) Men’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Semi-Finals Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Semi-Finals Men’s Welterweight (63.5-67kg) Semi-Finals Women’s Middleweight (70-75kg) Semi-Finals Men’s Super Heavyweight (Over 92kg) Semi-Finals Wrestling, Coventry Arena (15:00 – 18:00) Women’s Freestyle 50kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage Women’s Freestyle 53kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage Women’s Freestyle 76kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage Men’s Freestyle 57kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage Men’s Freestyle 74kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage Men’s Freestyle 97kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage (21:30 – 00:00) Men’s Freestyle 57kg - Medal contest Women’s Freestyle 50kg - Medal contest Men’s Freestyle 74kg - Medal contest Women’s Freestyle 53kg - Medal contest Men’s Freestyle 97kg - Medal contest Women’s Freestyle 76kg - Medal contest Badminton, The NEC Hall 5 (15:30 – 20:00) Men’s Singles Quarter-Finals Women’s Singles Quarter-Finals Men’s Doubles Quarter-Finals Women’s Doubles Quarter-Finals Mixed Doubles Quarter-Finals (22:00 – 02:30) Men’s Singles Quarter-Finals Women’s Singles Quarter-Finals Men’s Doubles Quarter-Finals Women’s Doubles Quarter-Finals Mixed Doubles Quarter-Finals Cricket, Edgbaston (15:30 – 19:00) Women’s Semi-Final 1 (22:30 – 02:00) Women’s Semi-Final 2 Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre (16:30 – 19:30) Men’s Doubles Quarter-Finals Mixed Doubles Plate Quarter-Finals Men’s Doubles Plate Quarter-Finals Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals Men’s Doubles Plate Classification Round of 16 (22:30 – 01:30) Men’s Doubles Quarter-Finals Women’s Doubles Plate Quarter-Finals Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals Mixed Doubles Plate Semi-Finals Beach Volleyball, Smithfield (19:30 – 21:30) Men’s Semi-Final 1 and Semi-Final 2 (00:30 – 02:30) Women’s Semi-Final 1 & Semi-Final 2 (Timings are subject to change) Read more stories on FAQs.