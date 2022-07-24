The Commonwealth Games 2022 will take place in Birmingham between July 28 and August 8.
Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park
(13:00 - 19:45)
Women’s Pairs – Medal Matches
Men’s Fours – Medal Matches
Men’s Singles - Semi-Finals
(21:00 – 00:15)
Men’s Singles - Medal Matches
Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
(13:30 – 18:00)
Men’s Classification Match 9v10 and Match 7v8
(22:30 – 03:00)
Men’s Semi-Final 1 & Semi-Final 2
Netball, The NEC Arena
(13:30 – 15:30)
Semi-Final 1
(19:00 – 21:00)
Semi-Final 2
Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3
(14:00 – 18:45)
Women’s Doubles Round 3
Men’s Singles Quarter-Finals
Women’s Singles Semi-Finals
Men’s Doubles Semi-Finals
Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals
(20:30 – 02:30)
Women’s Doubles Quarter-Finals
Women’s Singles Classes 6-10 Medal Matches
Men’s Singles Classes 3-5 Medal Matches
Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Medal Matches
Athletics and Para Athletics, Alexander Stadium
(14:30 – 17:45)
Women’s High Jump Final
Women’s Shot Put F55-57 Final
Women’s 10km Race Walk Final
Men’s Hammer Throw Final
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1
Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1
Men’s 1500m Final
(23:00 – 02:15)
Women’s Hammer Throw Final
Men’s Pole Vault Final
Women’s 400m Hurdles Final
Women’s 800m Final
Men’s 5000m Final
Men’s 400m Hurdles Final
Women’s 200m Final
Men’s 200m Final
Aquatics – Diving, Sandwell Aquatics Centre
(14:30 – 17:30)
Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary
Women’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final
(22:30 – 01:30)
Men’s 3m Springboard Final
Women’s Synchronised 10m Platform Final
Gymnastics – Rhythmic, Arena Birmingham
(14:30 -17:30)
Hoop Final
Ball Final
Clubs Final
Ribbon Final
Boxing, The NEC Hall 4
(15:00 – 17:30)
Women’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) Semi-Finals
Men’s Flyweight (48-51kg) Semi-Finals
Women’s Light Middleweight (66-70kg) Semi-Finals
Men’s Middleweight (71-75kg) Semi-Finals
Men’s Light Heavyweight (75-80kg) Semi-Finals
(19:00 – 22:00)
Women’s Light Flyweight (48-50kg) Semi-Final
Men’s Bantamweight (51-54kg) Semi-Final
Men’s Light Welterweight (60-63.5kg) Semi-Finals
Men’s Light Middleweight (67-71kg) Semi-Finals
Women’s Lightweight (57-60kg) Semi-Finals
Women’s Lightweight (66-70kg) Semi-Finals
Men’s Heavyweight (86-92kg) Semi-Finals
(23:30 – 02:00)
Men’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Semi-Finals
Women’s Featherweight (54-57kg) Semi-Finals
Men’s Welterweight (63.5-67kg) Semi-Finals
Women’s Middleweight (70-75kg) Semi-Finals
Men’s Super Heavyweight (Over 92kg) Semi-Finals
Wrestling, Coventry Arena
(15:00 – 18:00)
Women’s Freestyle 50kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage
Women’s Freestyle 53kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage
Women’s Freestyle 76kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage
Men’s Freestyle 57kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage
Men’s Freestyle 74kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage
Men’s Freestyle 97kg - Preliminary Rounds, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Repechage
(21:30 – 00:00)
Men’s Freestyle 57kg - Medal contest
Women’s Freestyle 50kg - Medal contest
Men’s Freestyle 74kg - Medal contest
Women’s Freestyle 53kg - Medal contest
Men’s Freestyle 97kg - Medal contest
Women’s Freestyle 76kg - Medal contest
Badminton, The NEC Hall 5
(15:30 – 20:00)
Men’s Singles Quarter-Finals
Women’s Singles Quarter-Finals
Men’s Doubles Quarter-Finals
Women’s Doubles Quarter-Finals
Mixed Doubles Quarter-Finals
(22:00 – 02:30)
Men’s Singles Quarter-Finals
Women’s Singles Quarter-Finals
Men’s Doubles Quarter-Finals
Women’s Doubles Quarter-Finals
Mixed Doubles Quarter-Finals
Cricket, Edgbaston
(15:30 – 19:00)
Women’s Semi-Final 1
(22:30 – 02:00)
Women’s Semi-Final 2
Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre
(16:30 – 19:30)
Men’s Doubles Quarter-Finals
Mixed Doubles Plate Quarter-Finals
Men’s Doubles Plate Quarter-Finals
Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals
Men’s Doubles Plate Classification Round of 16
(22:30 – 01:30)
Men’s Doubles Quarter-Finals
Women’s Doubles Plate Quarter-Finals
Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals
Mixed Doubles Plate Semi-Finals
Beach Volleyball, Smithfield
(19:30 – 21:30)
Men’s Semi-Final 1 and Semi-Final 2
(00:30 – 02:30)
Women’s Semi-Final 1 & Semi-Final 2
(Timings are subject to change)