The Commonwealth Games 2022 will take place in Birmingham, UK. The opening ceremony is scheduled on July 28, while the closing ceremony is set to happen on August 8.
Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls, Victoria Park (13:00 - 18:15)
Men’s Triples Sectional Play - Round 5
Women’s Singles Sectional Play - Round 5
Men’s Pairs Sectional Play - Round 5
Women’s Fours Sectional Play - Round 5
19:30 - 0:45
Women’s Fours - Quarter-Finals
Men’s Triples - Quarter-Finals
Para Men’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 5
Para Women’s Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 5
Men’s Pairs - Quarter-Finals
Women’s Singles - Quarter-Finals
Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 Sectional Play - Round 1
Gymnastics – Artistic, Arena Birmingham (13:30 - 16:30)
Men’s Individual All-Around Final
(19:00 - 22:00)
Women’s Individual All-Around Final
Hockey, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre (13:30 – 17:00)
Men’s Group Match
New Zealand v Pakistan
Australia v Scotland
(18:30 - 22:00)
Men’s Group Match
England v Wales
India v Ghana
23:30 - 3:00
Women’s Group Match
Canada v England
South Africa v Australia
Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, The NEC Hall 3
(14:00 – 19:00)
Men’s Team Event Quarter-Finals
20:30 - 1:30
Women’s Team Event Semi-Finals
Weightlifting, The NEC Hall 1 (14:00 - 16:30)
Men’s 67kg
(18:30 - 21:00)
Women’s 59kg
23:00 - 1:30
Men’s 73kg
Cycling - Track and Para Track, Lee Valley VeloPark
(14:30 - 18:00)
Men’s Sprint Qualification
Men’s Tandem B - Sprint Qualification
Men’s Sprint 1/8 Finals
Men’s Tandem B - Sprint Semi-Finals
Men’s Sprint Quarter-Finals
Men’s 15km Scratch Race Qualification
Women’s 25km Points Race Qualification
19:30 - 23:30
Men’s Tandem B Sprint Finals
Men’s Sprint Semi-Finals
Women’s Tandem B - 1000m Time Trial Final
Women’s 25km Points Race Final
Women’s 500m Time Trial Final
Men’s Sprint Finals
Men’s 15km Scratch Race Final
Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming, Sandwell Aquatics Centre (15:00 – 17:00)
Men’s 200m Butterfly Heats
Women’s 200m Breaststroke Heats
Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB8 Heat
Women’s 100m Backstroke S8 Heat
Men’s 50m Backstroke Heats
Women’s 50m Butterfly Heats
Men’s 100m Freestyle Heats
Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats
23:30 - 2:30
Women’s 50m Freestyle Final
Men’s 200m Butterfly Final
Women’s 200m Breaststroke Final
Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB8 Final
Women’s 100m Backstroke S8 Final
Men’s 50m Backstroke Semi-Finals
Women’s 50m Butterfly Semi-Finals
Men’s 100m Freestyle Semi-Finals
Women’s 100m Backstroke Final
Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final
Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final
Badminton, The NEC Hall 5 (15:30 - 19:00)
Mixed Team Event Quarter-Final
22:00 - 1:30
Mixed Team Event Quarter-Final
Cricket T20, Edgbaston Stadium (15:30 - 19:00)
Women’s Group A Match: India v Pakistan
22:30 - 2:00
Women’s Group A Match: Barbados v Australia
Rugby Sevens, Coventry Stadium (15:30 - 19:00)
Men’s 13-16 Semi-final 1
Men’s 13-16 Semi-final 2
Men’s 9-12 Semi-final 1
Men’s 9-12 Semi-final 2
Men’s 5-8 Semi-final 1
Men’s 5-8 Semi-final 2
Men’s Semi-final 1
Men’s Semi-final 2
23:00 - 2:30
Women’s Playoff for 7th
Women’s Playoff for 5th
Men’s Playoff for 13th
Men’s Playoff for 9th
Men’s Playoff for 5th
Women’s Bronze Match
Men’s Bronze Medal Match
Women’s Gold Medal Match
Men’s Gold Medal Match
Triathlon and Para Triathlon, Sutton Park
(15:30 – 20:50)
Men’s PTVI Final
Women’s PTVI Final
Mixed Relay Team Final
Boxing, The NEC Hall 4
(16:30 - 19:30)
Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16
23:00 - 1:30
Men’s & Women’s Preliminary Round of 16
Netball, The NEC Arena (16:30 - 20:00)
Malawi v Northern Ireland
South Africa v Barbados
22:30 - 2:00
Uganda v Trinidad & Tobago
Scotland v Wales
Squash, University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre (16:30 - 19:30)
Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16
Women’s Singles Plate Classification Round of 32
Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16
Men’s Singles Plate Classification Round of 32
22:30 - 1:30
Women’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16
Women’s Singles Plate Classification Round of 16
Men’s Singles Preliminary Round of 16
Men’s Singles Plate Classification Round of 16
Beach Volleyball, Smithfield 19:00 - 22:00
Women’s Group Match - Australia v Sri Lanka
Women’s Group Match - Vanuatu v Scotland
Men’s Group Match - Canada v Sri Lanka
23:30 - 2:30
Men’s Group Match - The Gambia v St Kitts & Nevis
Women’s Group Match - England v Solomon Islands
Women’s Group Match - Cyprus v Trinidad & Tobago
Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3, Smithfield 20:00 - 22:30
Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Group A
Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Group A
Men’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Group A
Women’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Group A
0:00 - 2:30
Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Group B
Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Group B
Men’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Group B
Women’s Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - Group B
Men’s Basketball 3x3 - Group B
Women’s Basketball 3x3 - Group B
(Timings are subject to change)